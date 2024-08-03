The Mentalist: Observational Skills for Problem Solving

The Mentalist is a series starring Simon Baker, who plays Patrick Jane, a former medium who advises the California Bureau of Investigation.

His observational skills, often mistaken for psychic powers, allow him to solve complex cases that challenge ordinary police. Patrick Jane joins the team as a consultant after helping them solve a difficult case using his exceptional skills.

Pay attention to the details: It’s not about magic or esoteric powers, but something as simple as paying attention to details. The difference between seeing and observing is key. For example, walking down Madrid’s Gran Via without looking up can make you miss the incredible sculptures on the buildings. In the same way, Patrick observes people’s non-verbal language, picking up additional information through their bodies, looks and gestures. Knowing Yourself:The better you know yourself and what your strengths and weaknesses are, the more you can get out of them. Interact and Get Excited: The brain is built by experiences and social experiences. Everything that excites us attracts more of our attention and is better recorded in memory, influencing our decisions. Knowing how to listenListening is a key to productive observation. Words, gestures and facial expressions communicate more than we think. Words can create realities, alter moods and change perceptions. Using Doublespeak: History is full of examples of alternative reasoning that changes our understanding of events. Being aware of this allows us to approach problems from multiple perspectives. Think Positive: Our minds don’t recognize the negative. Instead of saying “don’t think of an elephant,” it’s more effective to use positive phrases to direct attention. Apply the AIDA ModelCapturing, maintaining and directing attention involves first attracting, then promoting interest, generating desire and finally leading to action.

Not Considering All Stakeholders: Problems have multiple stakeholders, and it is important to detect how they will react to the problem. Select Few Options:Limiting oneself to a single perspective can lead to incomplete solutions. It is crucial to consider the human, interpersonal, spiritual and systemic sides. Facing the Problem Wrongly: Words have consequences. A problem should not be formulated only in technical jargon, but also consider moral and ethical aspects. Limiting the Problem in Excess: To circumscribe the problem too much prevents us from considering external variables. Broadening our perspective is essential in a globalized world. Solving a False Problem Very Well: Efficiency is doing things right, but effectiveness is doing the right thing. It is vital to focus on problems that really matter.

This method by Edward de Bono teaches you to think from different perspectives:

White hat : Represents objectivity and neutrality.

: Represents objectivity and neutrality. Red Hat : It brings subjectivity and emotion.

: It brings subjectivity and emotion. Black Hat : Use logic to criticize and prevent errors.

: Use logic to criticize and prevent errors. Yellow Hat : Look for optimism and benefits.

: Look for optimism and benefits. Green hat : Promotes creativity and novelty.

: Promotes creativity and novelty. Blue hat: Coordinates and directs the thinking process.

Falling in love with the problem

Jumping straight to the solution can block understanding of the mechanisms that prevent solving the problem. Effective implementation of solutions requires management and consideration of all the factors involved.

This exercise tests observation skills. Most people do not notice that the ‘+’ sign is missing at the end of the first and second rows and continue adding as if it were there. Also, some people get confused by ‘1 x 0’. The good observer realizes that for the equation to work, the ‘1’ without the ‘+’ sign must be integrated with the ‘1’ below to become ’11’. The solution is 30.