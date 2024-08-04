8 Thoughts About Success That Will Open Your Mind

Decisions about success come from winning thoughts. We share 8 paradigm-shifting quotes to boost your thinking.

Do you have big goals that you want to achieve?

Do you feel like you’re falling behind? Are you afraid you don’t have what it takes?

You have been deceived with a lie. Success is reserved for a select few.

The truth is… ordinary people who consistently make winning decisions can enjoy massive success.

How do you make winning decisions?

They come from winning thoughts. Here are 8 paradigm-shifting quotes to boost your thinking.

“…if you look closely, most overnight successes took a long time”— Steve Jobs

In her research, Dr. Angela Duckworth found that Grit—“perseverance and passion for long-term goals”—predicted success “better than any other predictor.”

It makes sense. No one who gave up on a goal ever achieved it.

Furthermore, we are much more likely to give up than to encounter a truly insurmountable obstacle.

What could we achieve if we just didn’t give up?

When you’re pursuing a big goal, the kind that takes months or years to achieve, your biggest enemy will be complacency — letting days go by without any progress.

Set yourself up for daily progress with productive habits. Instead of diving in whenever the mood strikes, do a little bit each day.

In one year, a person who works out for just 15 minutes a day will invest almost twice as much time as someone doing a two-hour session every two weeks.

Small victories lead to big results.

3. Failure is normal

“Success is the ability to go from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm”— Winston Churchill

We were raised to believe that some people are born to succeed while others are born to fail. But the truth is that we are all born to fail. And the people who learn to win from failure are the ones who get to enjoy success.

Today, Sir James Dyson has an estimated net worth of $4.2 billion, but when he was trying to invent the bagless vacuum cleaner, his first 5,126 prototypes failed to produce the results he wanted.

Dyson learned from each experiment, and on his 5,127th attempt, he found the design he was looking for.

Successful people fail more because they try as hard as it takes. Are you willing to do the same?

“It doesn’t matter how many times you fail. You only have to be right once and then everyone can tell you that you are successful overnight.”— Mark Cuban

The world’s greatest inventors, innovators, storytellers and entrepreneurs have followed a similar path.

They seemed incredibly stupid until they seemed incredibly smart.

If you want to succeed faster, start looking stupid.

Try things. Learn things. Failure is the tuition you pay to become a master.

As Sanctus Real sings, “…then great is just how far we have to fall.”

“All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is certain”– Mark Twain

According to the science of self-efficacy, believing that you can achieve a goal is a crucial first step to achieving it.

Everyone has areas of strength and areas of weakness.

Your weaknesses won’t disappear overnight, or maybe ever.

But ordinary people do amazing things every day, despite their weaknesses.

Start by believing that you can.

“The best years of your life are those in which you decide that your problems are your own. Don’t blame your mother, or the environment, or the president. You realize that you control your own destiny.” – Albert Ellis

If you feel trapped by the burden of unfulfilled potential, stop waiting to be rescued and start planning your escape.

Don’t wait for support. Seek it. Don’t wish for more talent. Cultivate it. Don’t wait for a lucky break. Be prepared to take advantage of the windows of opportunity that each of us receives.

Do we control everything? Absolutely not.

But how much do we control?

According to my math… less than we would like and more than we think.

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”— Herman Cain

Although Cain is a controversial personality, I wholeheartedly agree with that quote.

Ted Dekker is a New York Times bestselling novelist who has sold more than 10 million copies. But his first five books were never published.

Writing a novel is hard. Ted did it five times with nothing to show for it. No one would have blamed him if he had given up. Why didn’t he?

Ted explains: “Writing gives me clarity.”

While no job is 100% fun, to persevere through setbacks and failures, you need to find meaning in the work, not just the outcome.

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing”—Hellen Keller

Why do we play it safe?

What are we protecting?

Life is short. Pride is stupid.

Will you work for what you want this week, especially if it scares you?

Do you have big goals that you want? The biggest threat to your success is simply giving up.

Complete your goals, with my short book QuitterProof: The 5 Beliefs of Highly Successful People.

Download your free copy here.