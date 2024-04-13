Spanish technology entrepreneurs disembark at eMerge Americas Miami 2024

With the aim of making Spanish-speaking technology entrepreneurs visible, Female Startups Leaders (FSL) arrives at the eMerge Americas in Miami, one of the most important meetings in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the United States.

This event will take place on April 18 and 19, 2024, consolidating Florida as an essential technological bridge with Latin America and an outstanding technological hub.

The objective is twofold: to promote Spain as a leader in technology and to offer Spanish companies the opportunity to connect with potential international partners and investors. Within the framework of the fair, special events will be organized to highlight the Spanish avant-garde in the digital economy and attract talent to the country.

In the Spain Pavilion, special attention will be given to innovation in Miami and the instruments to support Spanish companies in their internationalization process will be presented. In addition, programs aimed at foreign startups interested in establishing themselves in Spain will be highlighted.

FSL will have a panel of experts in various fields, from investment to specialized communication and public administration, with entrepreneurs such as Laura Lozano, co-founder of Chargy, Skirion and Token Crowd; Rosa Jiménez Cano, WIRED collaborator and journalist specialized in technology; Ana López Soler, Head of Dealflow at Secways; and Maria Escarti Barcia, Director at Invest in Valencia.

The event “Spain's Female Founders: Shaping the Future of Tech” will take place from 3:05 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. on the Tech Experts stage. Moderated by Esther Molina, co-founder of WILDCom and Female Startup Leaders, the panel will feature the participation of Cristina Martín Lorenzo, CEO and founder of Usyncro; Claudia Gómez Estefan, CEO and co-founder of Senniors; and Natalia Rodriguez Nuñez-Milara, CEO and founder of Saturno Labs.

eMerge Americas has established itself as the largest technological entrepreneurship event in the southern United States and Latin America, attracting 250 exhibiting companies and 20,000 visitors from 55 countries in its previous edition.