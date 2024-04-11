Ukrainian startup raises US$2 million in investment for its operation in Argentina

The Ukrainian company, which already has more than 50 Argentine clients, made this agreement with a Polish investment fund, reaffirming its mission to revolutionize HR processes for companies

PeopleForce, the Human Resources software provider, consolidates its Latin American presence with a focus on Argentina, after achieving its second round of investment for 2 million dollars. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform human resource management through technology and innovation.

«Latin America is not just a market for PeopleForce; It is a vibrant community full of talent and potential. Our bet here represents more than an expansion; It is a commitment to mutual growth and constant learning“said Andrew Cetinic, CEO of PeopleForce .

“The funds obtained will allow us to accelerate the development of the product and continue to penetrate the Polish and Latin American markets, particularly Argentina, which is a country with a strong business culture, constant growth in technological adoption and enormous potential for innovation in human resourceshe added.

PeopleForce drives the HR Tech revolution, offering a comprehensive platform that simplifies talent management and maximizes people's potential. By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of HR needs, it facilitates efficient processes, data-driven decisions and an improved experience for both teams and each employee.

Its main features include: automation of the management of HR tasks in a single place, efficiency in monitoring the talent selection and hiring process, performance management, time and attendance tracking, absence management , and HR data analytics, all in a unified, easy-to-use platform.

It has a user-centric, data-driven approach that allows companies of all sizes – from startups to mid-size companies and corporations – to optimize their HR processes, improve employee satisfaction and make strategic decisions that drive growth. organizational success.

John

John

As the CEO of Enderlin Independant, I, John, have always believed in the transformative power of entrepreneurship. With a history rooted in business innovation, and an enduring passion for empowering others, I strive to make Enderlin Independant a platform that truly supports and elevates the entrepreneurial spirit. My commitment extends beyond this venture - I am personally dedicated to each and every individual who dares to carve their own path in the business world

©2024 Enderlin Independent