Ukrainian startup raises US$2 million in investment for its operation in Argentina

The Ukrainian company, which already has more than 50 Argentine clients, made this agreement with a Polish investment fund, reaffirming its mission to revolutionize HR processes for companies

PeopleForce, the Human Resources software provider, consolidates its Latin American presence with a focus on Argentina, after achieving its second round of investment for 2 million dollars. This marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform human resource management through technology and innovation.

«Latin America is not just a market for PeopleForce; It is a vibrant community full of talent and potential. Our bet here represents more than an expansion; It is a commitment to mutual growth and constant learning“said Andrew Cetinic, CEO of PeopleForce .

“The funds obtained will allow us to accelerate the development of the product and continue to penetrate the Polish and Latin American markets, particularly Argentina, which is a country with a strong business culture, constant growth in technological adoption and enormous potential for innovation in human resourceshe added.

PeopleForce drives the HR Tech revolution, offering a comprehensive platform that simplifies talent management and maximizes people's potential. By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of HR needs, it facilitates efficient processes, data-driven decisions and an improved experience for both teams and each employee.

Its main features include: automation of the management of HR tasks in a single place, efficiency in monitoring the talent selection and hiring process, performance management, time and attendance tracking, absence management , and HR data analytics, all in a unified, easy-to-use platform.

It has a user-centric, data-driven approach that allows companies of all sizes – from startups to mid-size companies and corporations – to optimize their HR processes, improve employee satisfaction and make strategic decisions that drive growth. organizational success.