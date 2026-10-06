Siigo acquires the Chilean Bsale and will invest US$ 100 million to double its size and consolidate leadership in Latin America

Siigo, the Colombian accounting and administrative software company for SMEs founded in 1988 by Ricardo Ortiz and Fernando Rebellón and backed by the Accel-KKR fund, acquired Bsale, the Chilean cloud sales software company founded by siblings Gustavo Montero and Elvira Montero.

The amount of the operation was not disclosed. Along with the purchase, Siigo committed an investment of US$100 million over the next few years to boost Bsale’s platform in Latin America, with a focus on expansion into new markets and development of AI tools.

Bsale was born in 2006 when the Montero brothers founded Imaginex, a custom computer development firm. In 2012 they launched the Bsale system so that SMEs could sell online without buying cash registers or tax printers.

Today, its platform brings together in one place electronic billing, inventory, cashiering, automatic reports and multi-branch sales, both in physical stores and online, supporting more than 12,000 businesses in Chile, Peru and Mexico.

A long-term commitment to sales software

With the acquisition, Bsale’s sales software joins the accounting, payroll and administrative management that Siigo already offers to SMEs and accountants, completing a comprehensive proposal for Latin American commerce.

“It is a long-term commitment to sales software in Latin America,” said David Ortiz, CEO of Siigo Latam, who pointed out that the goal is to double the size of Bsale in the coming years.

Elvira Montero, co-founder of Bsale, explained that “joining Siigo is a strategic decision that will allow us to help entrepreneurs organize their businesses throughout Latam. Today we have a tremendous opportunity to take our impact much further.”

Siigo consolidates its presence in Chile

This is Siigo’s second acquisition in Chile in less than a year: in 2025 it arrived in the country with the purchase of Kame, and now with Bsale it claims to consolidate leadership in sales software for SMEs in the Chilean market.

The company currently operates in Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Mexico and Chile, with more than 4,500 employees and 1.3 million SMEs and accountants as clients, reinvesting more than 20% of its income in innovation.

The US$100 million committed will focus on strengthening Bsale’s operation, bringing its platform to new markets in the region and accelerating the development of solutions with artificial intelligence so that businesses automate tasks and make better decisions from a single platform.