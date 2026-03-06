Reuse doubled its turnover and exceeded US$30 million in refurbished devices in Latin America

Reuse, the Latin American company founded by Tomás Ulloa and Max Sateler specialized in Trade-In and technological reconditioning, announced that it doubled its turnover from 2024 to 2025, reaching US$30 million in the region. With the support of investors Seaya Cathay Latam, Silence VC, Dalus Capital, Ignia, Ángel Hub and Compusoluciones Ventures, in addition to the founders of Cornershop.

Its model allows brands and retailers to manage Trade-In programs in which consumers deliver their used devices in exchange for credit or benefits to purchase new products. The equipment received goes through a diagnosis, professional reconditioning and certification process, and is then marketed through marketplaces and its e-commerce platform.

Reuse: Key alliances driving growth

During 2025, Reuse strengthened its presence in Mexico, Chile and Peru with the integration of new allies from the retail sector, including MacStore, Falabella, Ripley, Paris and Coppel. In addition, it added Samsung to its portfolio, a company for which it will operate exchange programs in more than 100 stores in Mexico and Peru, accepting smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Mexico is currently its market with the highest turnover, where it has operated for three years.

“2025 was a year of exponential growth. We consolidated ourselves as one of the fastest growing circular economy companies in Latin America, we doubled our turnover and grew our team,” commented Tomás Ulloa, Co-CEO of Reuse. This growth will be driven by continuous improvements to its platform, the deepening of current alliances and the integration of new brands and retailers to its Trade-In ecosystem.

A global expanding market

The Latin American market for reconditioned technology exceeded US$2.7 billion in 2025, according to company data, in a sector that globally will grow to more than US$53 billion by 2032, according to Business Research.

Reuse is also a Certified B Corporation, a global movement that promotes high standards of social and environmental responsibility within the economic system. With the projection of exceeding US$60 million in 2026, the company advances as one of the leaders of the technological circular economy in Latin America.