RCD Hotels presented its new tourist proposals

RCD, the luxury hotel chain presented three new additions to its corporate portfolio.

The Caribbean is one of the most requested destinations when it comes to paradisiacal vacations, so the proposals for all-inclusive and traditional hotels are wide and growing due to public demand.

It is for this reason that the RCD Hotels chain, seeking to respond to the needs of travelers, presented its new hotels in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

AVA Resort Cancun: It will open its doors in June 2024, raising the standard for all-inclusive hotels. All the rooms face the seathey have activities for all ages day and night, as well as luxury amenities such as a gym with state-of-the-art equipment and a luxury spa.

It is an elevated “all-inclusive” concept with outstanding services such as a bar NFTa sustainable bay, 6 swimming pools, 1,622 roomssuites & villas and much more, just 10 minutes from Cancun International Airport.

Another aspect that differentiates and distinguishes AVA Resort Cancun among other Caribbean resorts is the high quality of the gastronomic offer that it offers to its guests through the all-inclusive system. It has a collection of 17 restaurants and bars designed exclusively for the hotel. From elegant French restaurants to cafes with homemade pastries and artisanal ice cream parlors, guests will be able to find an exquisite option for every moment of the day.

Aloft: Strategically located in the country's capital, Aloft Santo Domingo Piantini offers an ideal location for the contemporary traveler to explore the city. For its part, Piantini is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and urban living.

In a nod to the brand's approach, technology and bold use of color, the property embraces the 'glitch' design trend that is embodied in distinctive details in public spaces and guest rooms.

Each of its 192 Dog-Friendly rooms feature ultra-comfortable Aloft beds, neat and innovative artistic Loft-type design with 49-inch televisions with Plug & Gaming connectivity, fast and free Wi-Fi. Additional amenities include the Re:charge fitness center and Splash pool; Tactic, is a private interactive space for creative meetings with natural light equipped with modern audiovisual equipment; and Re:fuel by Aloft℠, a 24-hour coffee shop for quick snacks during your trip.

Santo Domingo Marriot Hotel Piantini: Within that same area, Santo Domingo Marriot Hotel Piantini joins the new openings, an elegant design hotel that welcomes corporate and leisure travelers, offering them personalized service and high-end facilities, with several versatile places to celebrate a special occasion, as well as a spacious 890 m² room perfect for an unforgettable event.

In addition, the RCD Hotels chain is the company in charge of the marketing and commercialization of luxury properties in Mexico, the Caribbean and the USA, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in the world) in Dominican Republic; nine properties in Mexico: Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, UNICO 20º 87º Hotel Riviera Maya – the first adults-only all-inclusive luxury concept, as well as Residence Inn by Marriott® in Mérida, Cancún and Playa del Carmen; and Nobu Hotel Chicago in the United States of America.