Pazz: The Mexican startup that revolutionizes the lease of cars with AI

Pazz a Mexican startup, has entered the market to redefine the pure lease of vehicles. Unlike traditional processes, which are long and rigid, Pazz is positioned as the first digital marketplace in Mexico that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify and optimize user experience.

A model driven by technology

The key to Pazz’s success is its automatic comparison and selection model. Users enter their information only once on the digital platform. In seconds, an AI algorithm analyzes options from a network of strategic partners to find the lessor who offers the best conditions and has the most probability of approval.

This technological approach has made 95 % of applicants obtain approval, eliminating unnecessary procedures, unjustified rejections and visits to branches. The entire process, from prequalification to the signing of the contract and the initial payment, is carried out in a 100 % digital manner.

More than an intermediary, an intelligent ecosystem

Pazz not only facilitates the process, but also occurs as an intelligent ecosystem that offers tangible value to its clients, focused on natural persons with business activity, SMEs and logistics and self -transport companies. The company highlights the fiscal benefits of pure lease, such as the maximum deduction, capital release and the optimization of cash flow, which converts mobility into a strategic financial decision.

Founded by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs with experience in finance, technology and automotive industry, Pazz seeks to fill a void in a lagged sector in digitalization. As its founder, José Luis González de la Cerda, comments, «Pazz does not sell cars, opens possibilities. We are the digital bridge between those who need mobility and those who can finance it. “

The platform allows users to quote any car brand and model, adjust monthly payments, advance and deadlines, and specify the contract through an electronic signature. This agility, transparency and digitalization demonstrate how innovation can redefine a complete sector, using technology to create a much smarter and more efficient experience for all.