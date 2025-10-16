ONE Closes US$1.2M Seed Round to Scale its Blockchain Payments Platform

ONE, the fintech Argentina, which develops infrastructure for cross-border payments, announced today the closing of a successful seed financing round (Seed) for US$1.2 million. The round, focused on revolutionizing global digital commerce, was led by Alaya Capital, and included the participation of Draper Cygnus and Sancor Seguros Ventures.

The main objective of the investment is to scale ONE’s platform, which uses technology blockchain to dramatically simplify international payments and eliminate friction from the traditional banking system.

Instant Settlement in Digital Dollars (USDT)

Founded in 2022 by Atilio Cerban and Alejandro Pasccon, ONE emerged to solve one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs who sell services or infoproducts globally: the complexity, cost and slowness of international collections.

ONE’s model redefines digital payments by allowing businesses to accept multiple payment methods—including cards, PayPal, Pix, QR, and cryptocurrencies—but settle instantly in USDT (digital dollars).

“We want to offer a frictionless payment experience, adapted to the needs of the new global digital commerce. Instant settlement in USDT is key to eliminating dependence on banks and the delays suffered by digital entrepreneurs in the region,” highlighted the company’s co-founders.

Expansion and Strengthening of the Platform

Currently, the paytech operates connecting markets in Latin America and Europe. The new capital will allow it to strengthen its technological infrastructure, based on blockchainand consolidate its position as the most agile and secure solution for cross-border payments in the digital ecosystem.

Backed by funds with experience in technological growth, ONE is focused on scaling its operations and continuing to empower the new generation of entrepreneurs who sell globally.