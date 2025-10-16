As in love, to undertake there is always another opportunity

On the entrepreneurial path, failure is like first love. The one that hurts the most and begins the path of emotional education, says entrepreneur Tomás Talarico.

Ten years have passed since I began to chart my path as an entrepreneur. Today, watching my second business project grow, I am weaving learnings that have certain points of connection with the efforts of love.

Failure in first love. It is the one that hurts the most and the one that inaugurates an emotional education. No one ever died of love, but it is necessary to live it to confirm it. The fear of failure of an initiated entrepreneur is overcome by living the intensities of independent work.

And why does it fail? Sometimes love is not enough. Romance in its first experience sends signals of love of all kinds. I can carry out a venture with all the strength of desire, but in the impetus of enthusiasm I do not dialogue with the client’s real desire. Entrepreneurship is disconnected from reality.

It is also common for love to fail for the couple. The market and entrepreneurship suffer disagreements. Lack of compatibility, differences in execution, or personal ego can lead to failure. Not to mention the times that the project dies due to lack of financing: wallet kills gallant.

So, in the face of failure, the important thing is to know why love was lost. Stop to think about what went wrong so that mistakes are not repeated. Just as important is knowing when to let a project go, so that error doesn’t turn into terror. Being able to say goodbye is growing.

Falling in love is an essential and random phenomenon and the crazy person in love will try again and again until he finds his better half. This is how the entrepreneur learns by failing. A broken heart causes some discomfort, but the wounds heal and the organ becomes stronger.

Innovation and curiosity come hand in hand with search. To undertake the search requires audacity and courage. It’s a matter of finding a project, believing in it and falling in love. Does perfect love exist? Can it be found? These are questions that are asked daily. For many, the answer might be the same: it’s worth a try.