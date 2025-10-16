Aleph Obtains Reddit Advertising Exclusivity in Latin America and Expands its Alliance to More Than 45 Global Markets

Aleph, a global network of digital experts, announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Reddit, a platform known as “the most human place on the internet.” The new agreement appoints Aleph as Reddit’s exclusive advertising representative in more than 45 markets in Europe, MENAT, Latin America and the APAC region.

Expansion and Local Support in Latin America

This agreement provides local and regional advertisers with a direct channel to a captive and predisposed audience. The expanded alliance includes direct support from local Aleph teams in seven Latin American markets:

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chili

Peru

Puerto Rico

Costa Rica

The Value of Reddit: Growth and Leadership in the Digital Ecosystem

The expansion is based on the strong growth of Reddit, whose International Daily Active Users (DAUq) increased 32% year-over-year during the second quarter of 2025.

In addition, Reddit has established itself as a key player in the search ecosystem and in the development of Artificial Intelligence:

It was the most cited domain across all AI platforms between June 2024 and August 2025, according to Profound.

The platform offers solutions full funnel and multi-objective, allowing brands to impact the communities that people really care about.

Brands can leverage Reddit Community Intelligence™ – the collective knowledge of billions of conversations – to meaningfully connect with high-intent communities around the world.

Voices of the Alliance

Cristian Cores, Managing Director of Aleph in Latin America, emphasized the regional potential:

“We are very excited to bring the power of Reddit’s advertising platform to Mexico. Reddit’s unique combination of reach and authentic communities represent a powerful new channel, and our team is ready to help our clients build and grow campaigns that truly generate impact”.

For his part, Mike Romoff, Chief Revenue Officer of Reddit, highlighted the importance of Aleph’s local knowledge: