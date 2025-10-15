Eden Closes Gigantic US$22 Million Series A Round to Expand its AI Radiology Operating System in Latam and the United States

Eden, the radiology operating system that facilitates diagnoses for thousands of medical institutions, has announced the closing of a historic Series A investment round for $22 million. This amount positions it as one of the largest rounds raised by a healthtech in Latin America in the last period.

The capital injection was co-led by the funds Sierra Ventures and Liquid 2 Ventures, and had the notable participation of Daniel Servitje, CEO of Grupo Bimbo.

Democratizing Access to Quality Diagnostics

Founded by Mexican visionary Julián Ríos, Eden seeks to solve the critical problem of unequal access to quality medical diagnoses in the region. The platform already operates in 18 countries, benefiting more than 13 million patients annually and providing service to more than 2,200 medical institutions.

Eden integrates an advanced cloud-native RIS/PACS system with the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This combination empowers radiologists, improving the accuracy and speed of diagnoses throughout Latin America.

“We are consolidating a top-level radiology operating system for all of Latin America, where unequal access to quality diagnoses should no longer obstruct the work of specialists,” said Julián Ríos, CEO of Eden. “This investment validates not only Eden’s technological potential in markets like the United States, but also the urgency of our mission: to bring high-standard medical care to everyone, without exceptions.”

Investment to Lead in AI and Scale to the United States

Series A funds will be key to accelerate three main axes:

Strategic Expansion: Eden will use the capital to begin its expansion into key markets, including the United States.

AI Development: Increase investment in technological research and development to lead in the use of Artificial Intelligence applied to medical diagnosis.

Product Innovation: Continue the development of tools such as AI Report, the recent platform based on collaborative AI that automatically generates complete clinical reports while the radiologist dictates his interpretations.

Backing from global partners, including previous investors such as Khosla Ventures (fund behind OpenAI) and Kaszek Ventures, reconfirms Eden’s potential to transform equity and efficiency in global health.