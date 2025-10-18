EMMS Digital Trends 2025 arrives this October 28, 29 and 30

EMMS Digital Trends will have a renewed edition with the presence of international speakers and the latest industry trends. More than 30 thousand people are expected who want to learn, connect and transform their business strategies. Everything you need to know to register.

The most anticipated meeting of Digital Marketing in Spanish is back. The EMMS Digital Trends 2025, organized by Doppler, will take place on October 28, 29 and 30 and will bring together international leaders who will share the trends and strategies that are redefining the industry.

During two open and free days, attendees will be able to train live with experts from the sector. Furthermore, on the third day there will be

dedicated to exclusive workshops for VIP attendees, where practical cases and applied strategies will be addressed.

For this edition, more than 30 thousand people from Latin America and Spain are expected to seek inspiration, learn and enhance their business strategies.

Registration is now open on the event’s official site.

Organized by Doppler, the leading Marketing Automation platform in Spanish, EMMS is an established concept with wide support in the sector. With two annual events – EMMS Digital Trends and EMMS E-commerce – Doppler continues to support education and knowledge exchange to drive growth in the industry.

This year, EMMS Digital Trends promises a renewed edition with free, live conferences on key topics to enhance the

growth of any digital business. Internationally renowned speakers will address the most relevant topics of today: Artificial Intelligence, TikTok, Chatbots, Streaming, Social Networks, Platforms and much more!

All these topics will be developed on October 28 and 29 in free conferences by sector specialists. Among them are speakers from leading companies such as Google, Rappi and WordPress, who will address the most relevant challenges and opportunities of current Digital Marketing:

Camila Baxter (Google) will present “YouTube: the social experience of video”, about how content and Artificial Intelligence are transforming consumer behavior.

Mónica Parra (Rappi) will share “The challenges of Marketing in the era of Artificial Intelligence”.

Pablo Moratinos (WordPress) will present “Attribution in Marketing: beyond multitouch”

These are just some of the conferences that will be part of EMMS Digital Trends 2025. The complete agenda of talks and speakers is now available on the official event site.

On October 30, VIP attendees will access practical and participatory workshops, designed to apply the strategies directly to their businesses and campaigns.

Among them, sessions such as “Get B2B clients on LinkedIn without investing in advertising”, “How to create a Website in minutes with WordPress and AI” and “How to design the scrolling experience: visual narrative in Email Marketing” stand out, led by invited experts and professionals from the digital ecosystem.

During the live sessions, in addition to the conferences, there will be raffles and exclusive benefits from allied companies in the region that will join the EMMS Digital Trends, generating a complete experience of learning, networking and inspiration.

There will be three days of knowledge exchange and meetings between sector specialists, where the participation of directors, CEOs and CMOs of important companies, as well as professionals, students, entrepreneurs and SMEs from different industries, all with the aim of being inspired, learning and enhancing their business strategies, is expected.

Register for free on the EMMS site to stay up to date with the news and access the complete event agenda