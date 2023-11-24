New president in Suramericana – Emprendedores News

The Board of Directors of Suramericana appointed Juana Francisca Llano Cadavid as the new President of the Company, a position that she will assume as of April 1, 2020. She will succeed Gonzalo Pérez, who will assume the position of President of Grupo SURA from the same date. .

The executive has served for four years as Vice President of Suramericana Insurance, a position in which she has contributed to the consolidation of the Company’s regional operation.

“We are very happy with this appointment by the Board of Directors, recognizing in Juana Francisca her human quality and exceptional intelligence, her ability to transform and her invaluable commitment that, without a doubt, will be decisive in guaranteeing a promising and sustainable future for Suramericana in America. Latin” Gonzalo Perez

Llano is a lawyer from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (Medellín), where she also completed postgraduate degrees in Financial and Business Law, as well as in Civil Liability and Insurance; She also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, United States).

His entire professional career has been in this Organization. 16 years ago she started as a Business Business Analyst at SURA Colombia, then she worked there as Director of Property Business and Manager of Business Business. She assumed her current role in 2016, following the acquisition of RSA’s operations in Latin America, which led to the creation of Suramericana’s corporate office.

“All my gratitude to the Board of Directors for entrusting me with this responsibility. I feel very committed to continue hand in hand with all the teams in Latin America along this path of transformation as managers of trends and risks, seeking to deliver well-being and competitiveness to people and companies, even more so in the current situation we are experiencing. ” Juana Francisca Llano this Thursday, after learning of her appointment.

In particular, for Suramericana and its Seguros SURA operations in Latin America, its contribution has been fundamental to the strategic vision that the Company has today, as a manager of trends and risks, proposing a new view of this industry and developing an offer that generates value to customers from the delivery of capabilities, such as autonomy, health, mobility, habitat and competitiveness.

She will now have the responsibility of leading the strategic evolution of Suramericana and its subsidiaries, in order to strengthen the Companies’ portfolio, by delivering new capabilities to reach markets where the traditional insurance industry has not reached in the region.