New edition of eCommerce Day Paraguay

A new edition of the event will take place from July 24 to 26 in a hybrid format, organized by the eCommerce Institute together with the Paraguayan Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CAPACE)

The Digital Commerce Industry Events Tour will arrive in Paraguay between July 24 and 26. There will be three days of training with a renewed agenda of activities and initiatives, with the aim of promoting professionalization, business and knowledge. Attending the events allows professionals to develop new skills, receive updated information on retail trends and realities, as well as explore new business opportunities.

In Paraguay, the initiative is co-organized locally by the Paraguayan Chamber of Electronic Commerce and on the 25th the event will be held in person at the Sheraton Asunción Hotel. On July 24 and 26, the agenda will be online and offers access to on-demand workshops, a practical Hands On on Augmented AI: Innovation in Digital Commerce and success stories, among other initiatives of great value for those who want to deepen their knowledge about the latest trends in the digital industry.

“Paraguay’s digital ecosystem is experiencing impressive growth in the adoption of global and local trends, with online sales penetration reaching 78% in the last year. Paraguayan shoppers’ consumption habits are evolving, driven by the pandemic, and we now see a high frequency of purchases in local stores, reflecting a clear preference for convenience and national offerings.” says Marcos Pueyrredón, President of the eCommerce Institute and coFounder & Global Executive SVP of VTEX.

“The Paraguayan Chamber of Electronic Commerce has focused last year on creating strategic alliances with the National Government and other private sector associations with the aim of strengthening and promoting national electronic commerce. The Chamber continues to grow, surpassing 170 members this year and expecting to close with 200 by the end of the year, thus having tripled its growth in the last 3 years, currently influencing public policy” , says Andrés Veirano, President of CAPACE.

Commerce Society AI Launch: The eCommerce Institute announces for this eCommerce Day 2024 Tour of events the launch of an innovative tool with Artificial Intelligence called Commerce Society IA – CSIA . Designed to revolutionize the way people explore and consult topics related to digital commerce.

Recognition for companies and entrepreneurs: Companies and ventures will be recognized through two awards that are a regional initiative of the eCommerce Institute:

Paraguay eCommerce Award to distinguish companies and ventures for their work in the sector of digital commerce and Internet Business, recognizing the best of online business at a regional level. Companies can apply here. eCommerce Startup Competition: with the aim of promoting digital entrepreneurship and providing support to Latin American projects with the greatest development potential in the ecosystem of Electronic Commerce and Internet Business. Applications are open at the following link.