Mexico City will become the technological epicenter of the 6th edition of Tech Week 2025

The sixth edition of Tech Week 2025 takes place in Mexico and will feature the participation of companies and startups such as Binance, Capital One, Canva, Deel, Google Cloud, Notion and Salesforce, among many others. In addition to presenting innovative and relevant content, the meeting will bring together technology communities and investors from across the region.

Different roles benefit from different events:

The CTOs → deep technology conversations, infrastructure and innovation.

Sellers → where the customers are (across industries or niche).

Marketing/Product/Innovation → emerging trends, ideas and opportunities.

Startups → VC and investment-focused events.

Trends and networking

According to Yana Innis, creator of one of the largest networking communities in Mexico City; Artificial intelligence, global practices and digital transformation will be the main focus areas for the startup ecosystem in this new technology week.

The event will have notable initiatives such as the Tec de Monterrey: Proyecto Origen, Canva Entrepreneurship Summit and Binance Day, which will feature panels and talks focused on technological trends, innovation and investment opportunities.

One of the pillars of MXTW2025 will be intelligent networking. Attendees will be able to connect corporate profiles, investors, and potential business partners. The ecosystem will be the protagonist with sessions such as Deel: Global Flow, OpenAI x Kavak Panel and MezcAI Experience by Salesforce, which will offer experience, collaboration opportunities and practice of ideas for a productive and growing ecosystem.

To attend, register for each event through mexicotechweek.mx