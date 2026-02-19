Mexican fintech raises capital with BBVA Spark to finance transporters in Mexico

Solvento, a Mexican fintech founded by Jaime Tabachnik, closed a US$25 million financing with BBVA Spark, the specialized banking arm for high-growth companies of the Spanish bank. The agreement seeks to expand access to liquidity for transporters and logistics operators in Mexico, a sector that drives the country’s economy but has historically faced serious cash flow problems.

The operation includes a preferential tranche aimed at large corporations, which will allow Solvento to extend financing schemes to the supply chains of the largest companies in the country. From there, liquidity reaches the network of carriers and suppliers that support daily operations.

Solvent: Economic liquidity where it is needed most

“Transportation is what sustains the real economy, but transporters have absorbed and financed the delay in payments unfairly. This financing is key so that we can continue to achieve our goal of solving the liquidity problems in this industry, which has been ignored for so long,” comments Jaime Tabachnik.

With this fund, Solvento also aims to cover all key players in the logistics ecosystem, from freight generators to independent transporters, strengthening its path to becoming the leading financial infrastructure in the sector in Mexico.

BBVA Spark bets on logistics

“The objective is to bring credit where it is most needed. In the operation of the logistics chains that move the country,” Rodrigo Velasco, Country Manager Mexico & LatAm Head of BBVA Spark. The institution has established itself as a strategic ally of companies that transform traditional industries through technology and innovative financial models.

BBVA Spark has previously announced relevant financing in Mexico aimed at expansion and working capital, consolidating itself as a key player that connects banking with technology and the real economy.

With this operation, Solvento reinforces its mission of building specialized financial infrastructure for transportation, a sector that moves millions of tons of merchandise per year but still faces structural challenges in access to credit.