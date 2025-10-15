Lidz.IA Accelerates Digitalization in Chile: The PropTech Platform that Processes 25% of New Properties Sold

Lidz.IA, the startup Chilean company that transforms the real estate sales process, announces a significant milestone in its home market: the platform has already managed to process 25% of the new properties sold in Chile, consolidating itself as an indispensable player in the digitalization of brokerage.

This achievement underlines the impact of Lidz’s technology solution in an industry traditionally slow to adopt new tools, where manual processes and lack of automation cause the loss of up to 80% of potential customers.

Technology focused on the Conversion of Upper Funnel

The Lidz.IA proposal focuses on the critical stage of the commercial process, the upper funnelwhere a prospect becomes a lead skilled. Through automation via WhatsApp, intelligent lead qualification and efficient assignment of tasks to brokers, the startup allows sales teams to focus exclusively on closing sales.

The founders, Nicolás González and Cornelio Saavedra, highlight that the key is its origin in the field itself: “Our platform is not only technological, but strategic, created by real estate agents for real estate agents.” This allows them to interpret real behaviors, needs and preferences from conversations with the customer, and not just measure numbers.

The Future of Brokerage

Lidz.IA warns that digitalization is not an option, but a necessity. They project that, in five years, Artificial Intelligence will manage the first interactions, allowing human teams to focus on the final conversion.

The startup maintains its vision of transforming the sales experience so that it is “fast, transparent and completely customer-focused”, demonstrating that technology does not replace the human, but rather enhances it.