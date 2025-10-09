Lemon wallet raises $20 million and prepares to join Bre-B

Lemon, the virtual wallet that leads the crypto market in Argentina and Peru, announces its arrival in Colombia as part of its regional expansion plan. This strategic move comes after closing a Series B investment round for $20 million, co-led by the American funds F-Prime and ParaFi.

Renewed Confidence: A Historic Round for the Region

This is the first round of such magnitude for a regional crypto company after the recent bear market. This not only reflects investors’ renewed confidence in the ecosystem, but also validates the sustainable and scalable business model that Lemon consolidated in Argentina and Peru, where it already has a total base of 5 million users.

Marcelo Cavazzoli, Founder and CEO of Lemon, commented: “With the launch of Bre-B, Colombia is the ideal setting to invest in financial solutions that improve people’s lives. We want to accompany this evolution in Colombia with products that integrate pesos, cryptocurrencies and payments in the same place.”

High Level Investors Supporting Expansion

The investment round included the participation of a prominent group of global investors, including:

DRW Venture Capital: Multi-stage investor in technology and finance.

Endeavor Catalyst: Chaired by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

Van Eck VC: Global investment firm with over $130 billion in assets under management.

Persea VC: Led by Germán Pugliese, co-founder of the Argentine unicorn Technisys.

Others: Alumni Ventures, Lambda Class, and Stani Kulechov (founder of AAVE).

Colombia: A Market with Great Crypto Potential

Currently, Lemon operates in Colombia with a 100% crypto pilot product. This allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through PSE and bank transfers, offering daily returns close to 10% per year.

The company’s next big step will be to launch the dual wallet, which will integrate pesos and cryptocurrencies in the same app. They also plan to introduce the VISA Lemon Card to pay at any store in the world and receive automatic cashback in Bitcoin.

Lemon is already establishing offices in the country and is actively seeking local talent for its team.

Regional Leadership and Growth Projections

Lemon leads the crypto retail market in Argentina and Peru, standing out for the largest number of active users and close to 5 million users in total.

With its arrival in Colombia, Lemon plans to reach 200,000 users in the country this year. The company will focus on adapting its offering to the needs of the local consumer before introducing functionalities such as QR payments.

Regionally, the platform processes more than 7 transactions per second, recorded a volume of more than $9 billion in 2025, and custody more than $160 million in assets. These assets are auditable in real time through the reserves and solvency tests available within the app.

Lemon thus begins its next phase of growth, seeking to consolidate itself as the gateway to digital money in Latin America, with a strong focus on transparency, financial education and crypto inclusion.

What Investors Say

F-Prime «We believe that the next wave of retail fintechs will involve digital assets and blockchain technology. Lemon is at the forefront of this vision in Latin America, offering essential financial services to millions of people… For several years now we have seen Marcelo and the team successfully execute a customer-centric strategy with an unwavering commitment to transparency and trust.”

Para-Fi – Joshua Solesbury «With the axis of finance shifting towards stablecoins and cryptoassets, Lemon is addressing a generational opportunity to reinvent and modernize retail financial services in Latin America. “A relentless focus on user experience lays the foundation for the company’s expansion beyond Argentina to the rest of the Latin American continent.”

Van Eck VC – Juan Lopez “We have had the opportunity to observe Lemon’s journey… It is clear that the vision is much broader: harnessing the best of the crypto ecosystem to redefine financial experiences throughout Latin America. We are excited to support the team in this next step.”

Persea VC – Germán Pugliese “I am delighted to join Lemon’s path and vision towards the future of financial services in Latin America. I hope to contribute my experience and knowledge on its path to greatness.”