Leadership, according to Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma's teachings speak of leadership, consciousness, personal growth and success and inspire millions of people around the world.

Robin Sharma is more than a best seller, there are many who consider his teachings as a gift to continue moving forward in life and fight to achieve their dreams.

He is a writer and a recognized expert in the fields of leadership and personal growth.

He graduated in law from Dalhouise University and worked as a professor of this discipline for a few years until becoming a lecturer. Currently, he travels to different countries around the world promoting personal development through the message “Lead without a title”, one of his most successful and well-known phrases.

Sharma He worked for Microsoft, Nike, IBM, NASA, Yale University and Harvard Business School. He is an inspirer of masses, an expert in extracting the potential within us and turning problems into opportunities.

Your book The monk Who Sold His Ferrari It was published in more than 50 countries and 70 different languages. It is a spiritual fable that teaches a new way of approaching personal, family and work life. Through it, Sharma shows the importance of a life journey with passion, inner harmony and clear direction.

In the following sentences, a summary of Sharma's thinking. Enjoy them… and put them into practice.