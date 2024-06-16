Leadership, according to Robin Sharma

Robin Sharma is more than a best seller, there are many who consider his teachings as a gift to continue moving forward in life and fight to achieve their dreams.
He is a writer and a recognized expert in the fields of leadership and personal growth.
He graduated in law from Dalhouise University and worked as a professor of this discipline for a few years until becoming a lecturer. Currently, he travels to different countries around the world promoting personal development through the message “Lead without a title”, one of his most successful and well-known phrases.
Sharma He worked for Microsoft, Nike, IBM, NASA, Yale University and Harvard Business School. He is an inspirer of masses, an expert in extracting the potential within us and turning problems into opportunities.
Your book The monk Who Sold His Ferrari It was published in more than 50 countries and 70 different languages. It is a spiritual fable that teaches a new way of approaching personal, family and work life. Through it, Sharma shows the importance of a life journey with passion, inner harmony and clear direction.
In the following sentences, a summary of Sharma's thinking. Enjoy them… and put them into practice.
«Knowing what to do and not doing it is the same as not knowing what to do»
“The smallest of actions is always better than the noblest of intentions”
“Small daily improvements create big results over time”
«Investing in yourself is the best investment you will make. Not only will it improve your life, it will improve the lives of those around you.
«Your excuses are nothing more than the lies that your fears have sold you»
«Failure is not having the courage to try, nothing more and nothing less»
“The conversations you are resisting the most are the ones you need to have the most.”
“The mind is a wonderful servant, but a terrible master”
«Almost all of us are afraid of the unknown. It should not be like that. The unknown is nothing more than the beginning of an adventure, an opportunity to grow.
«We are all here for a special reason. Stop being a prisoner of your past. Become the architect of your future”
“Happiness is a journey, not a destination”
“Success on the outside means nothing unless you are also successful on the inside.”
“Victims recite problems, leaders provide solutions”
“Dream big. Start small. Act now »
«The purpose of life is life with purpose»
«Normal people love entertainment. “Extraordinary people love education.”
“Be so good at what you do that no one else in the world can do what you do.”