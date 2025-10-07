Landing of the Giant: Revolut Confirms its Expansion to Mexico with a Banking License and Challenges the Regional Ecosystem

British neobank Revolut, the world’s most valuable digital institution, has marked its next major global expansion milestone by confirming its launch in Mexico for early 2026. This strategic move is possible thanks to the company obtaining regulatory authorization to operate as a bank in the country in April 2024.

With an impressive valuation of US$75 billion and a base of 65 million global customers, Revolut’s entry into Mexico is seen as the key step to consolidate its presence in Latin America and a direct challenge to traditional and digital banking structures.

Pillar of the Global Strategy: Mexico as a Continent Platform

The decision to begin operations as a bank in Mexico is fundamental within Revolut’s accelerated growth strategy. The company sees the country not only as a mass market, but as a vital connection platform with the rest of the world, which fits perfectly with its flagship product.

The expansion into Mexico adds to key moves in the region, including a global ambition of US$13 billion in long-term investment.

The CEO at Revolut de México, Juan Miguel Guerra Dávila, anticipates a necessary confrontation to transform the sector: “Guerra anticipates a strong battle with traditional players and with Nubank, while seeing Mexico as a key place for continental expansion.”

The Disruptive Offer: Free and Instant Remittances

Unlike other competitors that start with limited products, Revolut plans to launch in Mexico with “the full power” of its global services ecosystem from day one.

Star Service: The greatest disruption points to the remittance segment, a vital flow for the Mexican economy. An executive of the firm pointed out that the ability to offer “free money transfers between Mexico and the United States, I think it will change people’s lives. They are like free and instant remittances.”

Full Portfolio: Upon obtaining the multi-banking license, Revolut will offer a robust portfolio that will include multi-currency deposits and cards, credit cards and an application experience focused on efficiency and security.

Ambitious Goals: The initial goal is ambitious: to achieve several million customers in Mexico during the first five years of operation.

The Challenge to Local Competition

The entry of Revolut will intensify the “rate war” and innovation in the sector. The company will directly challenge two main groups:

Traditional Banking: Historical institutions such as BBVA, Santander and Banorte.

Digital Leaders: Already consolidated neobanks such as Nu, Mercado Pago and Klar.

The arrival of a global player with a valuation of US$75 billion, which has already surpassed Nubank as the most valuable neobank in the world, underlines the high potential that Revolut sees in the digitalization of the Mexican consumer.