KUZI raises US$45 thousand to revolutionize crowdfunding in Latin America

KUZI, a Peruvian platform that combines crowdfunding with artificial intelligence and gamification, raised US$45 thousand between Google for Startups and Startup Perú. The support includes US$25 thousand in Google credits with the possibility of extending the support up to an additional US$100 thousand.

Founded in 2024 by César Cervantes, Clarissa Ghiordany and Jürgen Guerra, the company has identified three critical problems:

Entrepreneurs without access to initial capital,

NGOs with financing difficulties that limit their operation,

People with specific social causes such as expensive medical operations or environmental projects without financial support.

That same year and after its success, Kuzi won Proinnovate’s Startup Perú 12G, obtaining nearly US$20,000 equity-free to boost its technology and expansion in the region.

Kuzi: AI and gamification to facilitate fundraising

The platform operates with two differentiated verticals. In B2C, it allows startups to validate MVPs through pre-purchase and NGOs to receive global donations. In B2B, KUZICORP connects companies with NGOs to manage Corporate Social Responsibility with automated tax deduction, issuing donation certificates for corporations to reduce taxes.

“We make donating and pre-purchasing an interactive and fun experience thanks to gamification. Our AI speeds up the creation process, developing persuasive storytelling and generating financial projections instantly,” explains the founding team.

Business model and international expansion

The business model charges a 15% commission on the goals achieved. If a campaign remains active for more than two months, the same percentage is applied for each accumulated amount according to established sections. The platform integrates AI SaaS tools to professionalize campaigns and a cross-border fintech gateway that allows raising international funds in local currency.

In the short term, KUZI plans to scale in Latin America through alliances with incubators such as Emprelatam and Hult Prize, integrating new gateways to operate in the United States and Europe, markets where it already has traction. In the medium term, the vision is to evolve towards equity crowdfunding and become the first Hedge Fund in Latin America.

“The VC game in LATAM is very different from the USA or Europe, we manage to create that momentum and calm in these important stages, so that later they can arrive with a more solid cap table to the VC game,” concludes the KUZI team.