PicPay launches delivery service with Rappi and promises deliveries in 10 minutes

PicPay, founded by Diogo Carneiro, Eduardo Chedid and Anderson Chamon, launched PicPay Delivery through a strategic integration with Rappi. The Brazilian neobank’s new functionality allows users to order food and supermarket products directly from the digital bank’s app, with deliveries promised in up to 10 minutes without having to change platforms.

The service includes more than 6,000 items from the Rappi Turbo catalog, the Colombian company’s rapid delivery model. The entire order journey – from payment to tracking – is done within the PicPay application, simplifying the user experience.

Picpay: Strategic alliance in a competitive market

PicPay Delivery comes at a time of high competition in the Brazilian delivery market, with recent launches of services such as 99 Food and Keeta.

“The alliance with Rappi gives us operational scale and strengthens our ability to create relevant agreements with restaurants and brands loved by Brazilians, with aggressive offer strategies for those who pay with PicPay,” highlighted Lucas Gonzalez, a PicPay executive who leads the operation.

“We combine our technology and last mile operation with PicPay’s 64 million users to offer a unified, simple and powerful experience,” Felipe Criniti, CEO of Rappi in Brazil.

Launch with offers and gradual expansion

Services are initially available in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Recife, with gradual expansion to the rest of the customer base. To attract consumers, the launch includes special offers such as snacks from fast food chains and panettone for up to US$1.80, as well as soft drinks with a 50% discount.

“The alliance with Rappi, a leader in Latin America, inaugurates an unprecedented model in the market to offer even more convenience to users of our app,” Alexandre Moshe, executive vice president of Audiences and Ecosystem at PicPay.