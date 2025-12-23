Colombian fintech closes US$24 million round and plans expansion to Mexico

Monet, a Colombian fintech specialized in financial inclusion, closed a Series A round for US$24 million that combines investment in equity and debt. The operation had the support of a US Credit Facility and impact funds such as Ventures Comfama, which supports ventures with social return in the region.

The company, founded by Leonardo Devincenzi, who serves as CEO, today has an operation with a presence in all departments of the country. Its value proposition is to offer an alternative to ‘drop by drop’ with loans between $50,000 and $500,000 pesos aimed at profiles historically excluded from traditional banking.

Monet: Innovation in credit evaluation

Monet’s differentiation lies in its technological ability to analyze profiles without traditional banking history. This innovation allows you to evaluate risk in segments that have historically been rejected by conventional financial institutions, accelerating approvals and disbursements.

“Financial inclusion represents both an urgent need and a real opportunity to generate well-being. We work so that more people have access to fair, agile and reliable solutions,” Devincenzi explained about the company’s purpose.

Ambition for the future and international leap

With the capital raised, Monet is preparing for a 2026 of accelerated growth. The goal is to place 3.5 million credits during the year, relying on its technological infrastructure and validated business model. At the same time, in the fourth quarter of next year it will make the leap to Mexico, seeking to replicate its model in other Latin American markets.

An additional strategic focus is the Venezuelan migrant population. Monet develops specific products for the nearly two million people regularized with Temporary Protection Permits, eliminating barriers such as previous credit history or the need for co-signers. According to Migración Colombia, of the 2.8 million Venezuelans in the country, 1.9 million have an authorized PPT.

This round positions Monet as a benchmark in social impact fintech in Colombia, demonstrating that it is possible to build profitable businesses while serving vulnerable sectors traditionally excluded from the formal financial system.