ISD consolidates nine strategic partners to bring the Startup World Cup to 14 Latin American countries

Innovation Smart District (ISD), the innovation hub based in Panama, announced the consolidation of a network of nine strategic partners with a clear objective: to bring the Startup World Cup to 14 Spanish-speaking countries and connect Latin American entrepreneurial talent with global capital and opportunities. The alliance represents the broadest regional presence ISD has built in the competition’s history.

ISD is not an event or an accelerator. It operates as an active infrastructure of the Latin American innovation ecosystem, creating networking spaces, facilitating connections between startups and capital, and building bridges between the region and the most influential innovation centers in the world.

A network that covers more than a dozen countries

The nine strategic partners represent nodes of reach, credibility and community in different markets in the region. The network includes Founder Institute Caribbean, the world’s largest pre-accelerator with a presence in the Caribbean; PECAP, the Peruvian Association of Private Capital and Entrepreneurship; Techverse and Global Networking in Ecuador; the Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Institute.

In turn, it will have the support of Connecta B2B, the most important B2B events company in Central America and the Caribbean; Nexito, operating system for entrepreneurial communities; Blockchain Jungle, the Web3 reference event in Latam; and Startups Latam, the leading digital hub of the Latin American entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Together, these partners represent audiences of tens of thousands of founders, investors and ecosystem players, with channels ranging from digital media and in-person events to private equity networks and Web3 communities.

The Silicon Valley of Latin America under construction

“ISD was born to be the convergence point of the Latin American innovation ecosystem. Each alliance we close is a new path that we build so that the region’s talent goes further: more capital, more opportunities, more markets,” the organization stated.

For venture capital funds, family offices and sponsors that follow the Latin American ecosystem, ISD today represents the most direct and curated access to entrepreneurial talent in the region. The vision is to build from Panama the infrastructure that Latin America needs for the ecosystem to innovate, scale and compete in the first global league.