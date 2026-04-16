Fracttal acquires the Spanish TCMAN to consolidate its leadership in the European market

Fracttal, the global company founded by Christian Struve and Alejandro Pérez, specialized in maintenance solutions powered by artificial intelligence, announced the acquisition of TCMAN, a leading Spanish company in maintenance management and developer of the GIM platform. The operation accelerates Fracttal’s expansion in Europe and consolidates its position as a benchmark in the sector both in Spain and Latin America.

Founded in 1997 by Eloy Ortega, TCMAN has established itself as the leading company in Spain in maintenance management solutions. Its GIM platform has more than 35 years of evolution in the sector and is currently used by more than 250 organizations to manage critical assets. Among its clients are Serveo, Acciona, Eiffage, Moncobra, Sanitas and Quirón, which manage assets in sectors such as infrastructure, industry and health services.

A strategic bet with financial backing

The acquisition occurs a few months after Fracttal will close a US$35 million financing round, capital that the company will use to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, accelerate product development and expand its presence in strategic markets in Europe and Latin America.

With this operation, Fracttal integrates TCMAN’s experience and client base with its technological platform, which currently manages more than 20 million assets in more than 60 countries. The integration will also accelerate the evolution of GIM software within the Fracttal ecosystem, incorporating new capabilities based on AI, advanced analytics and integration with IoT technologies.

A shared vision on maintenance

“Fracttal and TCMAN share the same conviction: maintenance is a key ally to build a more sustainable, safe and efficient world. This union allows us to accelerate that transformation, combining decades of experience with advanced technology and artificial intelligence,” said Christian Struve, CEO and co-founder of Fracttal.

“Joining Fracttal allows us to expand the scope of our technology and continue evolving our solutions in a context in which maintenance is increasingly strategic,” comments Eloy Ortega. The integration of both companies is articulated under a common idea: maintenance as a strategic function in sectors intensive in physical assets such as infrastructure, industry, energy and health.