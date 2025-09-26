Innovation with Latin seal: Startup Avenue 2025 winners

Within the framework of the Volcano Innovation Summit 2025, the new edition of Startup Avenue was held, the contest that brought together the 50 most promising startups in Latin America. More than a competition, it was a growth and connection catalyst, designed to link entrepreneurs with investment funds, mentors and potential corporate clients throughout the region.

Startup Avenue is conceived as a strategic platform for the founders to access decisive connections in their trajectory: from risk capital investors to corporations willing to become its first large clients.

The 2025 edition was structured in three categories – PRE Seed, Early Stage and Growth & Scalability -, which allowed enterprises in different phases to participate under equitable conditions and with opportunities aligned to their development stage.

The winners reflect the potential of Latin American entrepreneurship: Airbag Mexico led the Growth & Scalability category, Suyana was awarded in Pre Seed, and Mawi stood out in the Early Stage category.

Stories that inspire: three startups that made a difference

Airbag Mexico (Growth & Scalability): Founded by Adrián Trucios, Airbag develops software solutions to prevent and mitigate traffic accidents. Upon reaching the first place, Adrián highlighted:

“Volcano Summit is opening doors in all of Latin America.”

SUYANA (PRE SEED): This insurtech uses satellite technology to offer climatic insurance and detect precise extreme events. According to his co -founder, Fernando Yu:

“The competition leaves us a sense of humility and admiration for the level of the other founders. We learned as much as what we show.”

Mawi (Early Stage): Led by Sergio Monje, Mawi offers a comprehensive construction platform that centralizes budgets, costs and purchases. His participation resulted in a strategic agreement with the Caricaco Fund (Costa Rica), a tangible example of the exposure and networking value generated by Startup Avenue.

Tangible impact and vision towards 2026

Startup Avenue reaffirms that the Latin American ecosystem is strengthened with investment, mentoring and networking. In this edition, more than USD 150,000 were secured in investment commitments, led by Side door Ventures and Caricaco Ventures, which supported the most prominent projects.

For the organizers of the summit volcano, competition is a space for growth, positioning and articulation of the entrepreneurial ecosystem. In the words of Eduardo Hernández, representative of Startup Avenue:

“The level of competition grows every year; we recommend that startups interested in the 2026 edition begin to prepare.”

The call for Startup Avenue 2026 will open in March next year, and promises to be even more competitive and relevant to the future of entrepreneurship in the region.