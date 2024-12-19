How to convert “curious” into customers

Today, we can see that stories are the compass that guides the curious towards brands that offer more than just products: they offer values, emotions and solutions.

Imagine a small cafe in the heart of a city. At first, only the closest neighbors stopped by, curious to try the coffee. Over time, more people began to arrive, not because the coffee was the most exclusive, but because behind each cup there was a story: that of the farmers who grew the beans in the mountains, that of the waiter who perfected his technique for years. , and that of the clients who found in that place a special corner for their conversations. This coffee shop didn’t just serve coffee; offered an emotional connection.

Do you realize how powerful storytelling is? Now let’s think: how can your brand, regardless of its size or sector, harness the power of stories to convert merely curious people into loyal customers? The answer is easy, through storytelling.

Storytelling is not just a marketing trend; It is a tool that allows brands to build authentic relationships with their audiences. According to a study from Stanford University, people remember information when it is presented in the form of a story up to 22 times more than when it is presented as isolated facts.

Because? Because stories awaken emotions, and emotions drive decisions. This is essential on the path to converting a curious person (someone who passes by your store, explores your website or comes across your content) into a loyal customer.

To understand how this process works, let’s imagine another story: a young woman named Ana who wants to buy her first car. Ana doesn’t know much about cars, but she has read that choosing the right one requires research. Browse the internet, go into dealerships and read hundreds of opinions. Until one day she finds a video where a brand tells how it helped another young woman, also a first-timer, choose a vehicle that not only met her budget, but was safe and easy to maintain.

At that moment, Ana feels that this brand understands her. He is not just another seller; He is someone who empathizes with your situation. This is storytelling in action: the brand not only showed a product, but created an emotional bridge with Ana by telling a story that reflected her own needs and aspirations.

Like any tool, its implementation has a series of indications or recommendations, which will make you get the best performance and optimization from them. These are the ones you should work on, no matter what.

The first step to building an effective narrative is understanding who your audience is. Ask yourself:

• What challenges do they face?

• What emotions move you?

• What are they looking to solve or improve when interacting with your brand?

For example, in the fashion industry, your client could be a mother who wants to feel comfortable and stylish while caring for her children. Your story can revolve around how your designs empower her in her daily life.

Today’s audience quickly detects when a story is false or forced. Therefore, use real stories from your employees, clients or even how your company was born.

A great example is brands that highlight their customers: “We met Juan, a small businessman who wanted to take his business digital. We offered him our software and, with effort, he is now exporting to several countries.” This type of story not only inspires, but positions the brand as a reliable ally.

Every good story has three fundamental parts:

• Start: Present a problem or situation that connects with your audience.

• Development: Show how your product or service helps solve that problem.

• Outcome: Close with a positive result, ideally based on real data or testimonies.

For example: “Laura was looking for natural products to care for her skin, but she couldn’t find anything that was really effective in removing those small pimples that appeared on her forehead. She discovered our line of organic cosmetics and now she says that her skin has never been so healthy and luminous and that she no longer has any self-consciousness about those pimples that seemed so unsightly.”

In the digital environment, storytelling finds its most powerful allies: social networks, blogs and videos. These are some strategies you can implement:

Social networks: Create engaging visual content that tells short stories. On Instagram, for example, you can show the manufacturing process of a product or share customer testimonials.

Video marketing: Video is the most effective format for telling stories. According to Wyzowl, 84% of consumers say that videos influence their purchasing decisions. A well-told story in a 2-3 minute video can turn curiosity into action.

Email marketing: Emails should not only be promotional. Send stories of happy customers, how your products are created, or even anecdotes from the team behind the brand.

Imagine a technology company that offers software for SMEs. Instead of bombarding their audience with technical specifications, they could tell the story of a small business that, thanks to their tools, managed to double its sales in one year.

“When María opened her clothing store in Bogotá, her main challenge was efficient inventory control. After trying several solutions, he discovered our software. In a matter of weeks, Maria not only had complete control, but she could dedicate more time to what she is truly passionate about: designing. Today, his store exports to three countries.”

Increase emotional connection: Stories allow brands to humanize and resonate with their audience’s experiences.

Generates trust: A well-constructed narrative reinforces the credibility of the brand.

Improves message retention: As we saw before, messages in story form are more memorable.

Drives action: When people see themselves reflected in a story, they are more likely to make decisions, such as buying a product or hiring a service.

We are saturated with information and options. There are few things that really catch our attention. Before being exposed to so many visual, sound, olfactory, sensory impacts… Gabriel García Márquez, Nobel Prize winner in literature, said that the world is divided in two, between those who know how to tell stories, and those who do not.

Stories have been the vehicle par excellence to transmit knowledge, values ​​and emotions. A good narrative has the power to connect with people on deep levels, not only because of the data it shares, but because of how it transforms them into memorable experiences. Today, we can see that stories are the compass that guides the curious towards brands that offer more than just products: they offer values, emotions and solutions.

So, the next time you think about how to communicate your message, remember: you’re not selling, you’re telling a story. And that story can be the bridge that transforms passing curiosity into a lasting relationship.