Here’s the exact salary you need each month to finally feel happy

Is there truly a magic salary that unlocks the doors to happiness? According to recent research, many of us might find more joy than we think—if we hit just the right monthly income. But the answer, like all things in life, is a little more complicated (and, sorry, doesn’t come with a winning lottery ticket attached).

The Scientific Quest for Happiness: Can Money Really Buy It?

The search for happiness is as ancient—and universal—as existence itself. Most people, once they’ve finished pondering the meaning of life or trying to remember where they left their keys, eventually wonder if more money would make them genuinely content. Well, in a study that shines a thoughtful light on this ever-relevant question, researchers Daniel Kahneman and Matthew Killingsworth set out to explore whether more salary really means more satisfaction.

Published in the prestigious Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, their research took a deep dive into this complex relationship. They rigorously analyzed data from a sizeable sample: 33,391 Americans, all aged between 18 and 65 and currently employed. Participants needed to have a household income of at least $10,000 per year—which provided a common financial baseline for authentic comparison. (Because as any scientist will tell you, you can’t compare apples to, say, vintage sports cars.)

The Numbers Game: What Income Does It Take to Feel Good?

If you’re waiting for the precise figure—drumroll, please. The results revealed a significant correlation: increases in income did indeed map onto improvements in well-being, up to a point. But happiness did not continue to climb sky-high with every extra paycheck. There’s a ceiling, and according to the conversion, that magic number lands around 62,000 euros annually or 5,800 euros per month. This is what the study’s experts call the ideal level of income to hit optimal well-being—at least within the studied sample.

Yet, don’t start changing your job just yet! The context matters a lot. In France, the economic reality tells a very different story. The average net monthly salary in 2024 is 2,587 euros—a figure that’s less than half the amount considered “optimal for happiness” by the American research. This gap naturally raises important questions: just how do living standards and subjective well-being stack up for the French?

Does Money Equal Happiness Everywhere? A Closer Look at Context

This disparity is a vivid reminder of how economic factors shape our sense of happiness. But before pulling out the tissues or planning a move across the Atlantic, there’s more to consider. These numbers shouldn’t be interpreted in isolation. Differences in the cost of living between the United States and France—not to mention each country’s unique social benefits—play a big part in coloring the happiness landscape. Just because the “optimal” income signal turns green in one country doesn’t mean the same applies everywhere else, or in the same way for everyone.

Perhaps most crucially, the study by Kahneman and Killingsworth reminds us of a timeless truth: money may influence well-being, but it’s not the only ingredient in the secret recipe. There are other major players in the game of life satisfaction, which—spoiler alert—can’t be bought.

Personal fulfillment

Strong relationships

Good physical and mental health

A sense of purpose and meaning

Work-life balance and emotional stability

These elements show that happiness isn’t just a matter of earning that next euro or dollar. While a comfortable income can ease financial worries and open access to some comforts, it certainly doesn’t guarantee an enriching, joyful life all on its own.

Beyond Numbers: Rethinking Success and Well-Being

The revelations from this study encourage a broader reflection: What really makes us happy? Maybe it’s not obsessing over our pay slip, but rather adopting a holistic approach to well-being. It may be more about appreciating what we already have, finding meaning in our daily existence, and skillfully balancing the many facets of life than simply chasing after more income.

So, yes—a certain level of income undeniably helps, acting as a foundation for happiness. But the real secret? It probably lies in our ability to cultivate gratitude and harmony, rather than just counting coins. Sometimes, the best investment is not found in a bank account, but in the richness of everyday life.