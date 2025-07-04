For Warren Buffett, successful people have 1 rare thing in common

Have you ever wondered how successful people achieve so much when they have the same amount of hours on the day as the rest of us? For Warren Buffett, the president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, 90, and one of the richest people in the world, is not a mystery at all.

In the words of the Olaha de Omaha, “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say no to almost everything.”

You feel contradictory, but think a little and the advice of Buffett They will sound true in virtually any context, whether investment, work or their personal life.

Very often we separate “yes” constantly, and we end up assuming more commitments than we can handle. If you have been there, you know the result: greater stress and lower quality, whether work, life or simply decisions in general.

The good news is that it can change things simply saying no. Does that mean it’s easy? Of course not, but it is worth the effort.

1. exciting opportunities that do not fit well

Always remember that dedicating attention to something, whether an investment opportunity, a new project at work or a new hobby, means taking time away from something else. This year renounces all these opportunities with potential to focus on the most important.

2. 80 -hour work weeks that cost you time with your family

Our culture has glorified the struggle of the entrepreneur to the point where people feel that the work weeks of 60 or even 80 hours are something to boast.

Show me an 80 -hour fan and I will show you a family or personal life that has been very careless. Successful people choose balance on exhaustion.

3. Surface network events.

While some people go through fast -dating networks events that pass in a blur of presentation cards, the intelligent spend their time growing some truly valuable relationships. Successful people choose quality.

4. Go to incredible extremes to please people

Spend too long trying to please people around him and discover that he has neglected their own most basic needs. Successful people are not absorbed in themselves, but they will not attend to the people who surround them at the expense of their own lives and happiness.

Put “no” in practice

At the beginning of a new year (and a new decade!), It is the perfect time for you to go back and reconsider its priorities. If he still says yes to the previous things (and everything else that is presented to you), will surprise you what can happen when you finally begin to say no. It will not be easy, and here is a quick exercise that shows that it was designed by Buffett.

Write a list of your 25 most important goals. At first it may seem a lot, but it will reach that number quickly when you think of all the different directions that you try to take in life.

Then, confuse in a circle the first five and then (this is the painful but important part) the rest.

No one, not even the most productive person in the world, has space for 25 objectives. Really successful people are those who recognize that fact, accept their limited bandwidth and choose to assign their time to some things that are more important. Try to emulate this practice and join your ranks.