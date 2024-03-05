Financial Planning Consultation: risk analysis

by Diego Recouvrex*

The most common experiences regarding transferring risk are the contracting of insurance coverage. prepaid medicine. The person CHOOSES to pay a premium to transfer the high medical costs in the face of a serious illness or accident and good sanatorium hospitality.

Also when we buy a car we do not move it without its corresponding sureAlthough RC is mandatory, the reason for purchasing is the transfer of higher repair or replacement costs and of course damages to third parties.

All our clients have this concept ingrained and no matter what happens, they are two coverages that are not negotiated and are part of the protection base of the Family-Personal or Corporate Project.

Another concept that crosses us in daily life is debtor balance insurance, when one acquires a loan or has credit on a card or overdraft in their bank account, it is the bank that forces them to transfer the risk of death of the owner. This mechanism GUARANTEES that in the event of the death of the owner, insurance is triggered that cancels the debt or loan and the FAMILY is not left with the debt. (not even the bank with its money).

Now, when we go deeper into the risks of a family projectwe find ourselves aware of the value of these tools, but not of the review of them. The most common is Underinsurance and ignorance of the scope and details of the coverage.

When we review the economic value of the economic support(s) of the project and especially the independent ones, we highlight that the criterion of transfer the risk It is not considered in depth, either due to ignorance or lack of review and updating.

And what we perceive when reviewing knowledge of prepaid coverage, we detect that users value brands and sanatorium hotels, but in the face of a highly complex case they are not clear about how and where the service is provided.

The world we are going through has permanent changes and is evolving by leaps and bounds in new drugs, new treatments and procedures with all types of technology and there is also a lot of information available and cases dispersed throughout the planet.

The profile of the client who permanently chooses everything (neighborhood where he lives, children’s school, car, vacation place, prepaid, etc., when resolving a unexpected health situation will want to choose and if you do not carry out an adequate review and optimization of resources destined to protect your family project, you may have to allocate your assets to try to face it.

Have a free interview with an independent financial planner It will allow you to evaluate where you are with your coverage and how you can optimize it to navigate what’s coming with peace of mind.

