Examedi raises US$750 thousand and reaches break-even point in Mexico

Examedi, the Chilean healthtech, focused on home health services, closed a new round of financing for US$750 thousand, led by Platanus and members of the current board of directors, including Patrick Kiblisky. With this operation, the company was valued at US$17 million, almost 80% compared to its peak, and also marked the departure of the American fund General Catalyst.

The company underwent an internal restructuring process during the last year. Former CEO and co-founder Ian Lee left his position and was replaced by Argentine Mariano Werner, formerly Lemontech and Matriz Consulting. Lee completely disengaged in February, leaving Andrés Kemeny (CTO) as the only active founder in the operation.

According to the company’s story, the previous structure was not sustainable and required reorganization. With the new leadership, Examedi began a plan to prioritize order, medium growth and operational focus, where the company plans to close the year with US$4 million in billing.

Examedi: Consolidation in Mexico and team optimization

One of the most relevant results of the last period is the performance of the operation in Mexico. During the last 12 months, the company recorded growth of more than 80% and broke even in October, becoming the most dynamic unit within the company. In Chile, the operation continues in the process of adjustments and operational improvements.

The team also underwent a profound transformation. Of more than 160 collaborators who made up the startup in its years of greatest expansion, today only 26 of those collaborators are part of the organization. The reduction was accompanied by an internal reconstruction that, according to management, allowed the formation of a team that was more aligned with the current stage of the business and with more efficient operation.

“First you have the right size of the team, then you have the right team, then that enables continuous improvement in operations, and then it comes to growing revenue. And right now we are in the part of growing revenue,” comments Mariano Werner, CEO of Examedi to DF Chile.

Growth stage and new investor profile

The departure of General Catalyst responds to the new direction that Examedi is taking. The company left behind expectations of hypergrowth and is moving towards more gradual progress, focusing on profitability and operating metrics. This change also modified the type of investors that participate in the company today, favoring profiles aligned with more sustainable models and closer to the private equity approach.

The founders retain minority stakes in common stock, while the recent round was structured with preferred shareholders. The company’s vision for this phase is to move forward with orderly growth and financial management that prioritizes efficiency over accelerated expansion.