Brazilian platform PX raises the largest round of the year in its sector

PX, a Brazilian platform that connects carriers with logistics operations, has just closed a US$47 million investment round led by Bicycle Capital. This new capital pushes the total raised by the company to US$58 million in the last 12 months.

The previous round included the participation of funds such as Monashees and Caravela, consolidating PX as one of the most attractive players in the logistics sector in Latin America.

PX and how it transforms Brazilian logistics

PX connects professional drivers with companies that need to transport products. The key to their model is simple: companies stop paying for trucks that they don’t use all the time and only pay when they really need to make a shipment.

This flexible model allows companies to reduce fixed commitments while scaling their operations as needed. The platform has proven to generate significant savings, currently offering discounts of 20-30% compared to traditional logistics methods.

With the new investment, PX plans to increase these savings up to 50%, making its proposal even more competitive in the Brazilian market. The capital will also be used to improve technical infrastructure and develop new tools for users.

United States as next destination

PX’s international expansion will begin in 2026 with the opening of its first unit in the United States. This operation is not only a growth step, but a reverse innovation strategy.

The US market will function as a “laboratory” where PX will test adjustments and improvements that it will then apply in Brazil. This approach will allow the startup to refine its technology with learnings from one of the most sophisticated logistics markets in the world.

Recognition for PX recently came with the Brazil Leaders 2025 Award in the Business Growth category in Santa Catarina, validating its business model and expansion trajectory.