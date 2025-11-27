The Argentine startup that mixes AI and the human touch to redefine tailored travel

BlinkTrip was born in 2024 by Marcelo Morales Rins, founding member of the unicorn Ualá, with the intention of solving a problem that becomes more complex every year: planning a trip that involves making decisions, in a market where preferences are diversifying and the massive offer is no longer enough. Its value proposition combines artificial intelligence and the human touch to create “ultra-personalization” experiences.

During this year, the company achieved exponential growth of 400% and reached one million dollars in turnover. By 2026, a 500% increase in sales is projected, driven by the recovery of tourism in Argentina and by the various technological improvements that expand the capacity for recommendations among users.

Global trend towards authentic experiences

The platform reduces quote times by 70% and improves client retention by 33%, positioning itself between large standardized platforms and traditional agencies that fail to scale. Flexibility, promotions and the search for authenticity are driving great behavior among users.

BlinkTrip focuses its services on travelers between 30 and 70 years old who are looking for deeper experiences. That is why the platform automates the creation of integrated itineraries – flights, hotels, activities and transfers – to offer coherent and frictionless plans. However, BlinkTrip clarifies that automation does not seek to replace human interaction with the customer, but rather to enhance and guarantee support in the event of any unforeseen event.

BlinkTrip: Hybrid model that makes a difference

The innovative approach of the Argentine startup was recognized by National Geographic Traveler (United Kingdom), which chose it as a Latin American reference in customized trips and invited it to participate in its Experiences 2025/26 edition. The publication highlighted its commitment to off-season trips and its artificial intelligence-assisted personalization system.

In this hybrid space, the company aims to differentiate itself through the efficiency provided by technology and the sensitivity provided by expert agents.