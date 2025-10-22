Emprendefest 2025 arrives – Emprendedores News

On November 24 and 25, the sixth edition of Emprendefestthe most anticipated cultural and business event for the female entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For two days they will meet around 3,500 entrepreneurs in person and 20,000 people through streaming to share experiences, learn from high-level references and generate links that enhance the growth of their projects. The latter will be free, with the aim of bringing valuable knowledge and business tools to every corner of our country.

Recognized by Government of the City of Buenos Aires as Event of Cultural InterestEmprendefest brings together leaders, startup founders, small businesswomen and professionals from our country and the region, which consolidates it as the largest Spanish-speaking festival of entrepreneurs.

Alejandra Leguizamónwho is behind this event and is also the creator of the academy Mom Emprende® defines it as a true injection of energy and, above all, a great business platform with a federal vision.

“We want to impact the real economy of our community, provide them with innovative tools and the recharge of emotional energy that only comes from celebrating with thousands of colleagues. Emprendefest seeks to be a bridge between purpose and profitability, that is why we decided to implement a free streaming and close an alliance with the Triple Impact Community”he reflects.

Strengthening the link between business, sustainability and civil society, the aforementioned collaboration allows the delivery of free tickets to NGOs and social organizations, so that the leaders and members of these institutions can access the tools and the networking of the festival at no cost.

The 2025 agenda offers a 360° vision that addresses everything from profitability to personal well-being. He line-up star includes renowned psychologist Pilar Sordothe reference of business Sofia Contrerasand the biohacker Marcos Apudexpert in performance and longevity optimization.

Also key figures in personal development such as Gemma Fillol and Nayla Norryhspecialists in conscious leadership and strategy, Naty Franzleader in wellness and yoga topics, and figures of personal and systemic development such as Marcela Parolin and Manuel Colombo.

The event also highlights its connection with the corporate world with the presence of Soledad BereciartuaDirector of Communication at Stellantis, Camila NasirBrand Manager of Tiendanube, and Maria de los Angeles CasalMarketing Manager of Andreani Group.

Finally, the participation of Irene Millianexpert in Personal Branding that completes the grid, along with Ale Leguizamónof more than a dozen speakers national and international who will share the most innovative tools to drive growth.

The event will once again be a powerful driver of sales and visibility. Those who attend will be able to interact with leading brands through games, activities, and enjoy «The Entrepreneurial Corridor»a unique space sponsored by Tiendanube.

In this space, 16 brands will have the opportunity to exhibit, connect and sell their products, transforming the CEC into the most powerful showcase of the entrepreneurial community. Those who have their own Tiendanube may apply through a form available on the Emprendefest IG.