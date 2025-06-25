Employment is a powerful act of love

Employment is an act of love. Not a blind and irrational love but an intelligent and passionate love.

Today fashion is to undertake. Nobody wants to be called self -employed, apropist, autonomous or entrepreneur, everyone wants to be entrepreneurs. And it is excellent news that is so, because the entrepreneur goes one step further: seek to add value, improve the lives of people and their community.

To add value it is necessary to listen and observe others; That is love.

Employing to help people solve their problems is love.

Starting an entrepreneurship that improves people’s lives is not only a source of income and job generator, it is also love and food for the soul.

Co-Crear instead of competing is part of the new economy paradigm.

Conscious capitalism, responsible consumption, environmental care, attachment to laws are facets of love in ventures.

That collaborators feel happy, listened and important is also love in entrepreneurship.

Many large companies make love part of their organizational culture. Danny Meyer, founder of several prestigious New York restaurants, says that the basis of his success is “Take care of each other, dedicate attention to diners, ensure the community and suppliers to worry about investors and profitability, in decreasing order of importance ”. Paul Galvin, Motorola founder summarizes his company’s philosophy into two words: “Loving and performing. And the second will never happen until the first one does.”

If you are going to undertake, it is very good to think about all the economic aspects of the business, that you project good profits and visualites living the life that you dream of living, but never forget to love and inject love into the business.

Brian Bacon, founder of the Oxford Leadership Academy says that on the occasion of the United Nations anniversary he was invited to speak alongside leadership gurús and management such as Peter Drucker, Peter Senge or Michael Hammer. At the end of the conference, attendees filled a questionnaire quoting what was the talk that most impacted them. To everyone’s surprise, Mother Teresa de Calcutta was the first in the rankingand far from the second. Interestingly, she was not part of the speaker panel, but had been invited to give a small message at the end. In fact, he did not speak more than thirty seconds. His talk was:

– So they want to change people. But do you know your people? And they want it? Because if they do not know people, there will be no understanding, and if there is no understanding, there will be no trust, and if there is no trust, there will be no change.

–And do you want your people? Because if there is no love in what they do, there will be no passion, and if there is no passion, they will not be prepared to assume risks, and if they are not prepared to assume risks, nothing will change.

– So, if you want your people to change, think, do I know my people? And I want my people?

The attendees of those days paid USD 5,000 for listening to the highest referrals, but ended up choosing the talk of Mother Teresa as the most inspiring. That is the power of love in action.

Khalil Gibrán, the great Lebanese poet, describes it very well in his poem “The gift of love”:

“And what is working with love?

Is to weave the garment with reinforced threads

From his own heart,

as if your loved one

I went to use that garment.

It is to fill all the things you invents

with an emanation of his own spirit.

Work is the love that becomes visible.

And if you can’t work with love but only

With displeasure, it is better to leave your work,

It feels at the door of the temple and collects the

alms of those who work with pleasure “

Happy week, happy life, happy ventures