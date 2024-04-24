Elon Musk's best phrases for entrepreneurship

Elon Musk, founder of PayPal, Tesla Motors and SpaceX, is a serial entrepreneur, very visionary and without fear of failure.

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. He is a physicist, investor and tycoon with two nationalities: Canadian and American. Among his companies, the following stand out: PayPalTesla Motors, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink, Twitter and OpenAI.

With an open vision about the future, Musk's words do not go unnoticed and everything he says is analyzed in detail.

It is clear that not everyone is cut from the same cloth, that not everyone would dare to be a serial entrepreneur on this scale, but for those who want follow in the footsteps of the CEO of Teslathese are their best tips:

«You shouldn't do things differently just to make them different. They need to be better »

“Don't get distracted by thinking that something might work when it isn't, or you'll be permanently stuck with the wrong solution.”

“When Henry Ford created lower-cost, more reliable cars, people said, 'Nah, what's the problem with horses?' He took a big gamble with this invention, and it worked.”

«I think the most important things on the internet have already been created. There will be innovation, without a doubt, but the big problems of the internet have already been solved.

«Being an entrepreneur is like eating glass and standing in the abyss of death»

«If you wake up in the morning and think that the future is going to be better, it is a good day. Otherwise, it won't be.”

«It is a mistake to hire a large number of people to solve a complex job. “Quantity will never compensate for talent when it comes to having the right answer (two people who don't know something are no better than one), they will only tend to slow down the process and make the task incredibly expensive.”

«The first step is to establish that something is possible, then it is likely to happen»

«Starting and developing a business has as much to do with the innovation, enthusiasm and determination of the people behind it as the product they sell»

«My biggest mistake is probably prioritizing talent over personality. I think it matters whether someone has a good heart or not.

“People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people want to come to work in the morning and enjoy it” “People should pursue everything they are passionate about. “That would make them happier than anything else.” “I believe it is possible for normal people to choose to be extraordinary.” “You shouldn't do things differently just to make them different. They need to be better” “I came to the conclusion that we should aim to increase the scope and scale of human consciousness to better understand what questions to ask. In reality the only thing that makes sense is to fight for collective enlightenment” «I always have optimism, but I am realistic. It is not with the expectation of great success that I started with Tesla or SpaceX. “I just thought they were important enough to do it anyway.”

“Life is too short for long-term grudges”

«Pay attention to negative feedback and ask for it, particularly from friends. Hardly anyone does that and it is very helpful.”

“Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace it if the alternative is disaster”

«What causes innovative thinking to be generated? I think it's actually a way of thinking. You must make the decision.”

«Most people can learn a lot more than they think. “They believe they are incapable without trying.”