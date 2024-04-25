Deepak Chopra talks about his priorities as an entrepreneur

For Chopra, if more than 10% or 12% of your daily happiness comes from money, you should rethink how you spend your time.

A pioneer of integrative medicine and an apostle of the Transcendental Meditation movement, Deepak Chopra is a frequent speaker and prolific author (93 books, that's right, 93!) on physical and mental transformation. He just sold his wellness products and services company, Chopra Global, to New York-based The Healing Co. His most recent book is a guide to the philosophy and practice of yoga titled live in the light. We asked him how he – and other founders – can achieve joy and longevity within routine.

You are a doctor, scientist, professor and writer, but also a businessman. How does being an entrepreneur fit into your identity and mindset?

To me, an entrepreneur is someone willing to take risks to make their vision a reality. For 30 years I have had a vision of a more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthy and joyful world. And I'm only interested in those areas. If I can see that there is a business opportunity that resolves conflicts, that helps us with sustainable biology, an environment that has social and economic justice, that truly improves people's health and well-being, and that brings joy to the world, that's a good deal for me.

But running a business can be stressful. How to manage everything?

If you spend your time in the present moment on what you are doing, there is no problem. There is time for relationships. There is time to sleep. There is time to meditate. There is time to exercise. And there is time for business. There is also downtime, leisure time and social time. And don't let one interfere with the other. If you divide your day so that whatever you are doing is your focus at that moment, there is no stress. There is only stress when you are thinking about something else. To be whole is to have no resistance to existence. Play along.

Stress means different things to different people. Is there any way someone can make that judgment about which company is worth working to create?

When you have worthwhile causes and you have competent people who believe in the vision, then it really shouldn't be stress. It should be joy. If you have no joy, you have wasted your life. Do you want to end your life saying: I was a multimillionaire with five exits, but I never had joy?

She also writes about limiting patterns that can block optimal well-being. What is the limiting factor that affects people who work very hard, like founders?

The most limiting factor is always focusing on the result. You have to focus on the process. As long as you are committed to the process and your motivation is to enjoy yourself, enjoy the people you work with and alleviate people's suffering – whether physical, emotional or mental – everything you do will receive a lot of support. And if you live in the present moment, your body will take care of itself.

To what extent is wealth related to happiness?

You need a certain degree of wealth to feel comfortable. But if you have wealth and generosity of spirit, it's an incredible combination. Happiness data shows that 10 to 12 percent of daily happiness comes from money; 40 percent, of the decisions we make and personal pleasure. But 50 percent comes from attitude: Is your life a problem or an opportunity?

For many founders, growth is the goal – they are more future-oriented. What advice would you give them?

Ninety percent of people who start a business initiative fail. When they come to me for advice, I first ask them: Whatever product or service they want to offer, is it unique or does it already exist? Second: Do you have the necessary knowledge? Number Three: Do you have a team of people from diverse backgrounds who complement each other's strengths, and is the team emotionally and spiritually bonded? Fourth question: Are you doing this in a way that is unique to you, and that will somehow alleviate suffering or provide a service that is needed in the current zeitgeist? Lastly: Do you have fun while making a difference? The difference between a winning soccer team and a losing one is not necessarily who shoots the ball better, but rather their diversity, talent, strength and experience. They support each other. They support each other.

You have taught in business schools. What is the most important lesson aspiring leaders learn?

That, ultimately, the greatest success comes from those who really know what they are good at and who needs it. That is. Ask yourselves: What are my unique skills and who needs them? Start there.