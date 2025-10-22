Crezco Latam Exceeds 9,000 People Impacted with Financial Education After Exponential Post-Pandemic Growth

I grow up Latam, the startup of edtech and personal financeannounced that it has exceeded the number of 9,000 people impacted with its financial education programs throughout Latin America. The company, which was born during the challenges of the pandemic, has established itself as a regional benchmark in the economic empowerment of the Latin community.

From the Pandemic to Educational Leadership

Founded in 2020, at a time when global economic instability exacerbated the need for basic financial education, Crezco Latam identified a critical gap in the region. Its mission has been to offer practical and accessible tools so that professionals and entrepreneurs can make better decisions about their money.

The platform’s rapid growth is due to its model focused on action and personal transformation, combining financial theory with a wealth and entrepreneurship mindset approach.

“When we started, our vision was simple: use technology to democratize financial knowledge, a privilege that has historically been reserved for few,” said Ricardo Asmat CEO of Crezco Latam. “Having reached more than 9,000 people in such a short time, despite the initial obstacles of the pandemic, validates the urgency and need for this education in our markets.”

Regional Impact and Next Steps

Crezco Latam operates in several Latam countries, offering:

Digital courses and workshops on savings, investment and budgets.

Personalized mentoring for entrepreneurs.

Virtual mass education events.

With the goal of exceeding 20,000 impacted users next year, Crezco Latam plans to expand its course offering and sign new strategic alliances with financial and corporate institutions that share its mission of financial inclusion in the region.