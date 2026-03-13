Comunidad Feliz celebrates three months within Visma and accelerates its PropTech expansion in Latin America

Comunidad Feliz, the Chilean proptech specialized in condominium management, has been part of the Norwegian group Visma for three months and reaches this date with a series of technological advances that accelerate its positioning as a leading platform in the region.

Founded by David Peña and Antti Kulppi, the company became the 12th company acquired by Visma in Latin America in May and the first PropTech startup within the group’s vertical in the region. Visma is a European business software company that has a turnover of more than US$3 billion a year and brings together more than 200 technology companies in its global portfolio.

The operation led by Álvaro Capobianco, president of Visma Latin America, opted for Comunidad Feliz’s potential to transform the community management market. “Its technology, its growth and its founding team have a very clear vision of the future of the sector,” said Capobianco.

Happy Community: New products and technological muscle

Since joining the group, Comunidad Feliz accelerated the development of new products. Among the most recent launches are online intercom to manage access from the mobile app, intelligent access control with facial recognition, QR codes and vehicle access, and two artificial intelligence assistants: one for administrators and the other for residents.

In addition, the Visma team works with the company to reinforce cybersecurity protocols and prepare the platform to comply with the new Data Protection Law in Chile, which will begin to be audited in December 2026.

Currently, the proptech exceeds US$12 million in annual recurring revenue and manages more than one million properties in Latin America. The executive team remained intact following the acquisition, with its founders and managers continuing to lead the operation, while the new board incorporates Visma representatives from Norway and the region.

Visma’s PropTech vertical under construction

The European group has already analyzed more than 10 PropTech companies in Latin America with a view to continuing to strengthen this vertical together with Comunidad Feliz. The strategy aims to build the most relevant PropTech ecosystem in the region, adding companies that share the vision of digitizing the management of buildings and condominiums at scale.

With the financial and technological support of Visma, Comunidad Feliz enters its next stage with a more robust platform, a reinforced directory and a clear roadmap to consolidate itself as the benchmark for community administration in Latin America.