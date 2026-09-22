come on! yAkaunt launch Grupo Aval’s first solution to buy, save and invest from your cell phone in Colombia

Grupo Aval announced the launch of a new functionality within its dale! digital wallet: the possibility of buying, saving, investing and using digital dollars and euros in a simple way, without commissions and from your cell phone.

Grupo Aval developed the product in alliance with Akaunt, a Colombian fintech specialized in stablecoin infrastructure, and responds to the group’s vision of offering solutions for clients who are increasingly global, make purchases on international platforms or are frequently mobile.

The solution operates directly from the dale! app, where the user accesses the “Dollars and Euros” section, completes the validation process and can begin to operate without minimum amounts.

Balances in dollars generate a return of up to 5% annual cash, and the product includes a Mastercard card to make physical and virtual purchases in foreign currency in more than 210 countries and 100 million businesses worldwide.

Stablecoins with institutional backing

What differentiates this proposal from other cryptocurrency or digital dollar solutions in the Colombian market is its combination of stablecoin technology with the regulatory support and trust of Grupo Aval.

Akaunt built the infrastructure on its proprietary technology, which guarantees data protection and operational solidity under the financial group’s standards.

“At Grupo Aval we are offering innovative, world-class financial products that provide international solutions within everyone’s reach, combining cutting-edge technology, simplicity and, above all, the trust and institutional support that characterize us,” said María Lorena Gutiérrez, president of Grupo Aval.

A more global wallet

For José Manuel Ayerbe, CEO of dale!, the goal is to make having digital dollars or euros as natural and safe as handling pesos from your cell phone.

The solution is aimed at those who travel frequently, make purchases on international platforms, manage payments from abroad or simply seek to dollarize part of their savings with competitive profitability and the simplicity of an application they already use.

With this launch, go ahead! takes a significant step towards becoming a multi-currency wallet for everyday use, at a time when the demand for financial products in dollars in Colombia continues to grow, driven by the dollarization of savings, cross-border electronic commerce and the mobility of a middle class that is increasingly connected to the world.

John

John

As the CEO of Enderlin Independant, I, John, have always believed in the transformative power of entrepreneurship. With a history rooted in business innovation, and an enduring passion for empowering others, I strive to make Enderlin Independant a platform that truly supports and elevates the entrepreneurial spirit. My commitment extends beyond this venture - I am personally dedicated to each and every individual who dares to carve their own path in the business world

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