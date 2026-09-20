No wind is useful if you don’t know where you are going: the story behind Santa María Investment

Santiago Tamayo was in Buenos Aires, learning to write film scripts, when the phone rang. It was his dad. The Tamayo family had been planting sugar cane for generations in the north of the Cauca Valley, in Colombia, until the Cauca River overflowed twice in less than two years and destroyed the crops. Some relatives were completely dependent on that income.

“We need the help of the whole family,” his father told him.

Santiago packed his bags and returned to Bogotá without knowing, yet, that this call would end up turning him into an investor. He defines himself as a family man, dedicated to the well-being of his people, fond of traveling and learning new things.

But before becoming CEO of Santa María Investment Group and president of the Family Office Network, the network that connects family offices with the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, he spent eight years as the drummer of a rock band that he founded with his brother, with which he recorded an album.

He says that those years taught him, forcibly, something that he constantly repeats today: no one gets anywhere without knowing where they are going.

From battery to sugar cane

Santiago was the first to leave his brother’s band – who did go to live in Los Angeles to pursue a musical career – to dedicate himself to studying political science and law. After finishing university, he took a few months in Buenos Aires, after a romantic breakup, to study film scripting. There he found the family crisis: two overflows of the Cauca River in less than two years had devastated the crops on which part of his family depended. • What learnings from that family crisis marked your way of understanding capital and entrepreneurship? “The first thing is that no worthwhile effort comes from a single person; it is always a team effort.”… …The second thing is the discipline to set objectives and move forward with planning. And the third thing, something that many people are wrong about, is that things are not done in one bite: one does not eat a whole whale, one eats it little by little.” From that first family meeting, Santa María Investment Group was born, the family office that it leads today. He took the name from “Inversión Santa María”, the first company that his grandfather founded in the 1940s and which ended up being liquidated. To fully professionalize the structure, separating investment decisions from family conversations, took six more years.

Families that distrust, capital that arrives late

The first contact of most business families with venture capital, says Santiago Tamayo, is usually bad: a young relative brings an idea, they invest without understanding the asset, the startup fails and the family concludes that “that doesn’t work.” Added to this is that venture capital is an illiquid asset, which for years did not show great returns in the region. That is changing, he says, thanks to the growth of companies like Rappi, Clip, Konfío and NotCo, as families with operating businesses begin to fear being left behind by startups that use artificial intelligence to compete in their own industry. • How has the willingness of Latin American families to invest in venture capital evolved? “When the Family Office Network started, in 2023, families’ investment in venture capital was 0.5% of their portfolio. Today we are reaching 7%. In the United States that figure is around 40%. There is still a long way to go, but the ecosystem has begun to deliver returns, and that changes the conversation.” His argument with families is never to replace the portfolio, but to allocate between 10% and 15% to it. Venture capital, he explains, is countercyclical and consistently delivers returns higher than those of real estate, the favorite investment of family committees.

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