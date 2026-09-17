iFood will invest US$4.7 billion in Brazil to defend its leadership against the offensive of 99Food and Keeta

iFood, the Brazilian subsidiary of Prosus and leader of the delivery market in Brazil, announced an investment of US$4.7 billion (R$24 billion) for the 12 months ending in March 2027, an increase of 41% compared to its previous investment cycle.

The announcement comes in a context of aggressive competition from 99Food (from Didi) and Keeta (from Meituan), two Chinese platforms that landed in Brazil with aggressive subsidies and that have already crossed paths with iFood in complaints of anti-competitive practices.

The company operates in 2,800 cities and has 65 million active consumers in Brazil. The distribution of capital reflects iFood’s multidimensional commitment: US$388 million will go to technology and artificial intelligence, including the development of AI agents and a generative model co-created with Prosus; US$970 million to iFood Pago, its financial technology division; US$194 million to iFood Benefícios, its food voucher vertical; and US$1,940 million for geographic expansion and new products.

Beyond the restaurant: 40% already come from other categories

Diego Barreto, CEO of iFood, explained that delivery businesses outside of restaurants already represent close to 40% of the company’s income and results at the end of this year. The previous investment cycle translated into a growth of 60% in supermarkets, 70% in pharmacies and more than 100% in pet stores, categories that today are a central war front with their new competitors.

Furthermore, Diego Barreto stated that the competition from 99Food and Keeta does not worry the company, pointing to iFood’s capacity for innovation as its main differential advantage compared to platforms that arrive with subsidies but without the local knowledge or infrastructure that iFood built for more than a decade.

An investment that far exceeds its rivals

The contrast with the investments announced by its competitors is stark. Keeta began operating in São Paulo in December with a five-year plan of R$5.6 billion. 99Food announced R$2 billion for its first year.

iFood, in a single 12-month cycle, will invest 12 times more than Keeta in its entire five-year plan, a sign that the platform does not intend to give ground without a strong response in technology, expansion and financial services.