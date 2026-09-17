Massotti Ventures launches a US$10 million fund to invest in Argentine startups and connect them with Silicon Valley

Massotti Ventures, the Argentine venture capital fund founded by Matías Massotti, launches a US$10 million fund to invest in startups in Pre-Seed and Seed stages with global scale potential.

The capital will be deployed progressively over the next 24 months, with average tickets of between US$50,000 and US$200,000 and a portion reserved for follow-on phases in the portfolio companies that show the best performance. The objective is to incorporate between 15 and 20 startups, with a focus on applied AI, Fintech, Web3, SaaS and disruptive platforms with verifiable commercial traction.

What distinguishes Massotti Ventures from the traditional smart money model is its “Critical Immersion” protocol: before disbursing capital, it subjects each startup to stress sessions that evaluate financial viability, product-market fit and go-to-market strategy.

“The founding team represents 60% of our investment decision. Resilience, the ability to execute quickly and adaptability to adverse scenarios are the factors that matter the most,” said Matías Massotti.

A countercyclical bet on Argentine talent

In a context where many funds remain cautious, Massotti Ventures doubles down. “Cowardly capital has never built anything great. While the majority seeks refuge, we see the best window of opportunity in recent years,” said its founder.

In essence, the competitive advantage of the Argentine entrepreneur lies in its operational resilience, its capacity for native internationalization and its density of technical talent in engineering, design and products of international standard, all with a highly competitive cost structure compared to the rest of the region.

The five-year goal is to position itself as a reference vehicle in Latin America for the internationalization of startups, with a direct institutional channel between the region and Silicon Valley that guarantees the startups in the portfolio access to follow-up capital for their Series A and Series B rounds.

The bridge between Buenos Aires and Silicon Valley

The link with Silicon Valley operates as a two-way channel: outward, methodologically preparing local startups with the technical, legal and commercial structure for efficient soft-landing in the United States; inward, importing the best due diligence standards, metrics and valuations from Silicon Valley so that the Argentine ecosystem competes at the highest global level.

“If this is a restaurant, there is the kitchen,” summarized Matías Massotti, who will travel to Tech Week in San Francisco to validate the portfolio in front of institutional investors and strategic VC funds, generating instances of co-investment, bridge rounds and alliances that accelerate the landing of Argentine entrepreneurs in the international market.