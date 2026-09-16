ALAS brings founders from 15 countries to the heart of São Paulo Tech Week with meetings at Oracle, Microsoft and inovabra

ALAS, Latin American Startups Alliance, participates this week in São Paulo Tech Week 2026 with its own agenda focused on founders, artificial intelligence, market access and regional connection.

Specifically, the organization, which connects startups, investors, corporations and governments from all over Latin America, will hold three meetings at Oracle, Microsoft and inovabra, sponsored by Avante. In addition, the agenda brings together leaders and startups from more than 15 member countries.

«São Paulo is the largest technological ecosystem in Latin America. Our proposal is to transform this proximity into connections that continue after the week and can generate business, alliances, investments and expansion into the Brazilian market. Little by little, we want to show Latin American founders that Brazil must be part of their expansion route,” said Junior Rodrigues, president of ALAS.

Three meetings, three purposes

First of all, the Founders Kick Off at Oracle will open the agenda with a meeting that combines content, exchange of experiences and networking between entrepreneurs who are building and scaling technology companies, with the participation of Marcelle Paiva from Oracle and Naira Bonifacio, Head Latam of Startup Genome.

Then, AI & Market Access Brazil will be held at Microsoft, a space dedicated to artificial intelligence and entry strategies into the Brazilian market, go-to-market and internationalization, with speakers from Astella, WOW Aceleradora, Avante Ventures and Canastra.

Finally, the week will close with the Founders Happy Hour at inovabra, Bradesco’s innovation ecosystem, focused on networking between founders, investors and executives so that the week’s conversations evolve towards concrete business and expansion opportunities.

Brazil as a gateway and Latin America as a destination

ALAS’ presence in São Paulo responds to a broader vision: converting historically fragmented Latin American markets into an integrated network of opportunities.

“We need a Brazilian founder to see Mexico, Colombia, Chile and other markets in the region as natural paths for expansion, and for entrepreneurs from those countries to be able to look at Brazil in the same way,” added Junior Rodrigues.

For the rest, São Paulo Tech Week is just the beginning of an intense regional agenda for ALAS. Thus, the next big milestone will be the ALAS Annual Leaders Summit 2026, from November 4 to 7 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, where leaders from governments, corporations, investment, entrepreneurship and academia will meet to discuss concrete actions for regional cooperation and competitiveness.