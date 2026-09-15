Technology and execution: the formula behind Masterpiece

Felipe del Sol was remodeling his house when something didn’t add up. A contractor quoted him an electric cable for 100 thousand pesos; Upon checking the prices on his own, he discovered that it cost just 20 thousand.

It was not an isolated case: some teachers send improvised estimates while others take a week to deliver a detailed quote. For anyone else it would have been just a remodel with setbacks. For Felipe, it was the start of a company.

Felipe defines himself with two words: technology and rock and roll. He is a person more of an observer than a communicator; he has little impact on public presentation, although when he has to speak in public he does so carefully.

That same urgency to turn ideas into facts led him, years ago, to co-found and sell Admetricks, his first startup, and today he applies it in Obra Maestra, the company with which he seeks to organize one of the most disordered markets in Latin America: construction.

Do, don’t tell

Felipe recognizes that his need to act quickly may be uncomfortable for others. If someone proposes a trip, they are already buying tickets before the conversation ends. It’s not impulsiveness, he says, but distrust of ideas that never become action. • Where does your obsession with executing things come from? «Having ideas and having them remain just ideas makes me feel uncomfortable. Executing involves investing time and often taking risks for things you believe in, but I see that many people stay with the idea. “I like people who do what they think.” That same logic carries over to his way of leading. He prefers not to see himself as the visible head of Obra Maestra, but as another member of the team: someone who pushes hard, but who needs to surround himself with people better than him in each area. «I am one of the group. I always try to have people better than me in all aspects, and give them space to find the best way to solve the problems that exist in a company.

From Admetricks to Masterpiece

Before starting a business, Felipe studied Electrical Engineering, did a master’s degree in solar energy and worked in an AFP, attracted more by learning than by industry. That stage allowed him to look at the full map of options and make a decision: he wanted to build a technology company. That’s when his brother invited him to Admetricks, his first startup, which years later ended up being acquired. • What was the hardest thing to leave behind about Admetricks? «We had a client who wanted to pay us 50 thousand dollars just when we had already closed the sale, and it could not be completed because the new owners did not accept a clause in the contract. Entrepreneurship is an emotional roller coaster; “You have to learn not to get frustrated when things don’t go the way you want.” When he decided to start again, it was not out of necessity: he had a good, well-paid job. But remodeling his house showed him a deeper problem: the most experienced masters were wasting a good part of the day buying materials instead of being on the job. He put together a first version of the platform, capable of generating budgets from audio, plans and videos, launched it with paid advertising and, when someone he didn’t know paid to use it, he quit his job. «I did it quickly, I advertised it and someone I didn’t know came and paid me. There I said: there is something here.

The necessary criterion