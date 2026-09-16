Peru Tech Week 2026 plans to exceed 100 activities and bring together the innovation ecosystem of Lima from October 12 to 18

From October 12 to 18, Lima will host the fourth edition of Peru Tech Week, which already has more than 30 registered activities and plans to exceed 100 during the week. The organizing board brings together organizations such as SHIFT, UTEC Ventures, ADN.vc, the Peruvian Startup Ecosystem, PECAP, COFIDE, Aliados de Impacto and Endeavor, with activities open to startups, investors, corporates, entrepreneurs and technology communities.

“Perú Tech Week seeks that during the same week the ecosystem can meet, but above all that these connections have continuity. For a startup it can mean finding an investor or a corporate for a pilot; for a company, discovering a solution that responds to a specific challenge,” said Diego Alfageme, director of the Peru Tech Week committee.

The call to organize side events is open and free.

A week with anchor events and connection tracking

The anchor events of the week will be the Endeavor Peru Experience, the Peru Venture Capital Conference (PVCC), Techsuyo and Perú Business Fest, which will take place from October 14 to 17 with the Lima Convention Center as the central meeting point. The organization has been implementing tools to identify interest profiles and coordinate meetings, with the aim of measuring which connections translate into investments, pilots, alliances and new businesses.

“The agenda is already taking shape with activities organized by different communities. We want each actor in the ecosystem to be able to find a space to participate, learn, show what they are doing and generate new connections,” explained Elva Flores, head of communications for Peru Tech Week.

By 2026, in addition to exceeding 100 activities, greater international participation is expected from Mexico, Colombia, Chile, the United States and Spain.

More information at techweek.pe.