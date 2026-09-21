Kyklos offers US$2,080 for Algramo’s trademarks and patent in the first concrete offer of its liquidation

Kyklos SpA, a Chilean B corporation founded in 2012 dedicated to the circular economy, presented on September 9 a direct purchase offer of US$2,080 for Algramo’s remaining intellectual property assets: six trademark registrations and invention patent PCT 2021-3223. The extraordinary meeting of creditors will be held this Monday.

If approved, it would be the first income of money from the bankruptcy procedure, which had not recovered anything since the closure of Algramo in July 2025. Kyklos transferred the funds on September 14 to a Banco Security account under a suspensive condition: If the creditors reject the offer, the money returns in three business days without interest.

What is for sale is not the company but its intellectual legacy. The six registrations include the trademark Packaging as a Wallet and other company identities. The offer excludes real estate, dispensing machines and financial instruments. The buyer has a similar profile: Kyklos works with Easy-Cencosud, Entel, CMPC and Johnson & Johnson, and runs recycling programs with PepsiCo, suggesting that the brands could have continuity within an active circular economy ecosystem.

The story behind the closure

Algramo was founded in 2013 by José Manuel Moller after moving to the outskirts of Santiago and seeing that lower-income households pay more to buy small containers. The startup developed dispensers and returnable containers with a chip for neighborhood stores, allowing the customer to purchase the exact amount of legumes, detergent or sugar that the customer could afford.

It became a case study of the World Economic Forum and in July 2021 closed a Series A of US$8.5 million led by Dalus Capital, with FEMSA Ventures, Angel Ventures and Closed Loop Partners among its investors.

Twelve years after that first machine in a warehouse, Algramo announced its closure in July 2025. When communicating this, Moller did not apportion blame. Today, Kyklos’ offer is the first concrete step towards the definitive closure of a bankruptcy procedure that, until now, had not generated any return for creditors.