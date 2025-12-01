Chilean fintech raises round for US$1.8 million to accelerate tax automation in Latin America

Cenit, the Chilean mobile application that automates tax management for independents and SMEs, closed a seed round for US$1.8 million, led by the regional fund HI Ventures.

Founded by Andrés Liberman and Ronny González, the company seeks to solve a structural problem for SMEs: the complexity of tax compliance.

The injection of capital allows us to incorporate more technology, strengthen the team and advance its expansion in Chile and Mexico, where they already operate for Apple users and soon on Android.

Cenit: Technology for a “one-click” process

The platform connects directly with tax authorities, downloads invoices and makes movements in real time, offering users a visualization of their income, expenses and amounts payable.

Its AI assistant allows you to check daily sales, make weekly comparisons and notify tax deadlines, while tax returns and payments can be made with a single click under a monthly subscription of US$10 and US$15, with two months of free trials.

“We are building a bridge between small businesses and governments, making compliance simple, transparent and, ultimately, humane,” Andrés Liberman tells Forbes.

Initial growth and projection 2026

A few weeks after its launch, Cenit already has more than 200 users, mainly in Chile. About 25% use the application daily and half of them log in at least once a week, figures that reflect users’ interest in obtaining quick solutions.

The startup is part of a new generation of native AI companies focused on digitizing key services for the economy of independent companies and SMEs. By 2026, its goals include consolidating its operations in the countries where they are already developed, and especially consolidating and accompanying a large number of users during the annual years of income.