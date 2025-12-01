AcceptGo: the Bolivian edtech that connects Latin talent with opportunities in the United States and Europe

Institutional fairs, CV creation or business models that generate more student debt to help students reach their potential. AcceptGO is here to change it. With a clear mission to help without generating debt before starting, they have provided scholarships for US$ 7 million, achieving salary increases of approximately 25% for their users and positioning Latin American talent on the global map.

The problem they solved with technology

AcceptGO was born from a personal experience of CEO Jonathan Capra. After completing his MBA at Penn State and applying to a multinational company in the US, he received a rejection because his profile was “not enough.” It wasn’t a lack of talent, it was an inability to translate his achievements into a global language.

That frustration turned into opportunity. Capra designed a system to eliminate that gap and help thousands of Latino professionals compete on equal terms. Alejandro Auza, Growth Manager, joined the project when he saw the regional scale potential and the team was completed with Marcos Simon as CTO.

“We are happy to be the bridge that allows outstanding professionals to demonstrate their knowledge and skills to the world,” said Capra.

AI agents that transform employability

AcceptGO operates with an ecosystem of three artificial intelligence agents that transform every educational interaction into actionable data.

The Capybara: train students and capture key information.

The Spider Monkey: analyzes data, identifies potential and connects with scholarships or jobs.

El Puma: generates income by creating predictive pipelines for institutions.

Universities do not need to change their operation. They continue teaching while agents turn each interaction into measurable value. This model allows activated data to be monetized by charging global universities a fee per class plus revenue share on master’s degree registrations.

From bootstrapping to international recognition

AcceptGO started manually, working with Google Sheets and PowerPoint to create CVs and optimize LinkedIn profiles. That initial validation in the B2C model taught them a crucial lesson: in low- and middle-income countries, B2C is not sustainable.

The migration to the B2B model marked the turning point. In 2024, the startup won multiple awards, including the best education startup in Bolivia.

AcceptGO broke even completely bootstrapped, with no outside investment. This strategic decision allowed them to validate the model, understand market dynamics and adjust the product without capital pressure.

Expansion and growth plans

AcceptGO is active in several countries working with global universities in the United States and Europe to activate model classes in Latin America. Its immediate objective is to consolidate the strategic triangle: global universities, Top 5 regional universities and the first million professionals using its AI agents.

In the long term, they seek to build the dominant data, employability and graduate network for the 40 million graduates from low- and middle-income countries who today have no guidance or career centers. A continental infrastructure that allows you to compete globally from Latin America.